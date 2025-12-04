FIFA considered Vegas for World Cup draw but logistical issues helped send it to Washington instead

The draw instead will take place Friday at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 48-team tournament from June 11-July 19.

FILE - The Hall of Nations at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Nov. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

LAS VEGAS — FIFA considered Las Vegas as the site for its World Cup draw but logistical issues helped prevent a deal from getting done.

Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, told The Associated Press in a text message that two major events made it difficult to host the draw.

“In fact, locating a suitable venue and room blocks was a little bit of a challenge because of everything going on in the city,” Hill said. “We clearly would have welcomed the Draw, but it’s not something we needed to replace.”

The 10-day National Finals Rodeo, which annually sells out the Thomas & Mack Center, begins Thursday. Also, the five-day Amazon Web Services re:Invent 2025 conference in several locations along the Las Vegas Strip ends Friday.

Hill said the convention authority and some resorts “had a number of conversations with FIFA” but talks never got to the point that the draw was definitely heading to Las Vegas.

If circumstances had been different and Las Vegas had been the host, Hill said the city would have benefited more from a marketing standpoint than from filling hotel rooms.

Even so, there is little question that if the draw had come here, it would have received the grand Las Vegas treatment the city provides to major events.

In Washington, all three North American leaders — President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — are expected to attend the draw.

There will be no lacking for athlete star power on the stage. Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal and hockey’s “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky, will be there as well as three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Model Heidi Klum and actors Kevin Hart and Danny Ramirez will co-host, and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning will be the red carpet host. Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will provide the entertainment.