First look at WrestleMania 41 set in Las Vegas — VIDEO

The WWE on Friday gave fans a glimpse at what the set will look like for this Saturday’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium will host WrestleMania this week as the Goodyear blimp in town to provide aerial coverage on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The WWE on Friday gave fans a glimpse at what the set will look like for this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The entertainment company showed off the centerpiece of WrestleMania 41 on Friday’s episode of the “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN.

WrestleMania 41 will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The week of wrestling and associated events is estimated to draw 180,000 visitors to Las Vegas who are expected to occupy over 144,000 incremental room nights at hotels in the city, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.