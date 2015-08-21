Football, baseball dominate weekend TV offerings

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL preseason, where many of the league’s marquee names will make their 2015 debuts in seven TV games this weekend.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher David Price delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher David Price, left, hands the ball to manager John Gibbons, right, after being pulled from the game against New York Yankees in the eighth inning as catcher Russell Martin looks on at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY

There are several enticing baseball matchups on the slate as well, with the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros and the American League wild card-leading Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays doing battle.

TODAY

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels (7 p.m., FSW (49)): Along with leading the AL wild-card race, both teams are in striking distance of first place in their divisions. David Price starts for the Blue Jays after allowing three runs on 11 hits in 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees his last time out. He’s 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his first three starts for Toronto. Hector Santiago takes the mound for the Angels after holding the AL-leading Kansas City Royals to two runs on three hits in seven innings in his last outing.

NFL preseason, Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (5 p.m., NFLN (317)): Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and new tight end Jimmy Graham and Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith and new wideout Jeremy Maclin will try to develop some chemistry.

BEST OF REST: MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m., MLBN (314)), Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros or New York Mets at Colorado Rockies (5 p.m., MLBN (314)).

SATURDAY

NFL preseason, Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (4 p.m., NFLN (317)): Quarterback Sam Bradford and running back DeMarco Murray, a Bishop Gorman product, are expected to make their debuts for the Eagles, who started the preseason fast in a 36-10 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. Bradford will face his first real pass rush since injuring his knee in the preseason last year for the St. Louis Rams.

NFL preseason, Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (5 p.m., ABC (13)): Broncos coach Gary Kubiak returns to Houston, where he was replaced as coach by Bill O’Brien before last season after the Texans stumbled to a 2-14 mark in 2013. Peyton Manning is expected to make a cameo in his preseason debut for Denver, and Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer will continue their quarterback battle for Houston, this year’s featured team on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which airs each Tuesday night.

BEST OF REST: MLB: San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates (1 p.m., FS1 (329)), Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers (4 p.m., FS1 (329)), Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels (6:30 p.m., FSW (49)); NFL preseason: San Diego Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (7 p.m., Fox (5), NFLN (317).

SUNDAY

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros (11 a.m., TBS (7)): Clayton Kershaw, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner and Most Valuable Player, is scheduled to start for the Dodgers. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings his last time out against the Oakland Athletics, who won in walk-off fashion in 10 innings.

NFL preseason, San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (5 p.m., CBS (8)): Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will try to find his form for the 49ers after overthrowing free-agent acquisition Torrey Smith, who was open deep, in his one series against the Texans in the preseason opener. The Cowboys will try to sort out their running back committee if anyone is healthy enough to play.

BEST OF REST: Little League World Series: International winners’ bracket games (8 a.m., 2 p.m., ESPN (30)), U.S. winners’ bracket games (noon, ABC (13), 4 p.m., ESPN2 (31)); MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels (12:30 p.m., FSW (49)), San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates (5 p.m., ESPN (30)); NFL preseason: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (10 a.m., NFLN (317)), St. Louis Rams at Tennessee Titans (5 p.m., Fox (5)).

