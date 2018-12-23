Here is the 2018 Nevada Preps all-state football team.

Nevada Preps.

First Team Offense

QB Micah Bowens, Bishop Gorman (6-0, 182)

The junior was the Southwest League’s Offensive MVP. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,770 yards and 29 TDs with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 927 yards and 15 TDs.

QB Cade McNamara, Damonte Ranch (6-1, 206)

The senior was the Sierra League Player of the Year. He completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,995 yards and 38 TDs with six interceptions. He made the All-Northern Region first team. He has committed to Michigan.

RB Amod Cianelli, Bishop Gorman (5-10, 196)

The senior rushed for 1,438 yards and 23 TDs, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He scored six touchdowns in the state championship game. He was a first-team All-Southwest League selection.

RB Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue (5-11, 200)

The senior rushed for a state record 3,143 yards and 45 TDs. He was the Sierra League’s Offensive Player of the Year and made the All-Northern Region first team.

RB Kyle Graham, Arbor View (5-10, 185)

The senior rushed for 2,102 yards and 21 TDs, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He also led the Aggies with 11 catches for 218 yards and two TDs. He made the All-Northwest League first team.

RB Sean McCormick, Churchill County (5-9, 180)

The senior rushed was the Class 3A state co-MVP. He rushed for 1,800 yards and 23 TDs, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. He also recorded 63 tackles and intercepted eight passes as a safety. He has committed to Idaho.

WR Jordan Dudick, Spanish Springs (6-4, 175)

The junior caught 59 passes for 1,075 yards and 13 TDs. He was a first-team All-Northern Region pick.

WR Dontell Jackson, Bishop Manogue (5-9, 150)

The senior had 30 catches for 1,002 yards and 11 TDs. He was a first-team All-Northern Region selection.

WR Kyle McNamara, Damonte Ranch (5-9, 170)

The junior and younger brother of quarterback Cade McNamara had 59 catches for 1,060 uyards and 15 TDs.

WR Rome Odunze, Bishop Gorman (6-2, 182)

The junior caught 60 passes for 1,347 yards and 15 TDs. He was selected to the All-Southwest League first team.

TE Moliki Motavao, Liberty (6-6, 240)

The sophomore caught 15 passes for 280 yards and four TDs. He was a first-team All-Southeast League pick.

OL Ben Dooley, Churchill County (6-5, 295)

The senior was the Class 3A state Lineman of the Year. He has committed to Boise State.

OL Troy Fautanu, Liberty (6-4, 262)

The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League pick at offensive tackle. He has committed to Washington.

OL Josh Malufu, Bishop Manogue (6-3, 315)

The senior was the Sierra League’s Lineman of the Year. He was a first-team All-Northern Region pick at guard.

OL Beau Taylor, Bishop Gorman (6-4, 288)

The senior was a first-team All-Southwest League pick at guard. He has committed to UCLA.

OL Brandon Yates, Liberty (6-5, 280)

The senior made the All-Southeast League first team at offensive tackle. He has committed to West Virginia.

ATH Gerick Robinson, Centennial (5-10, 150)

The sophomore caught 44 pases for 565 yards and three TDs. He had a pair of 95-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns, and returned a punt 50 yards for a score. He made the All-Northwest League first team as a receiver.

First Team Defense

DL Motu Amotai, Hug (6-2, 280)

The senior was the High Desert League Lineman of the Year. He had 45 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and a sack. He was a first-team All-Northern Region pick at defensive tackle and a second-team pick at offensive guard.

DL Gabriel Lopez, Desert Pines (6-4, 233)

The junior was the Northeast League’s Defensive MVP. He had 51 tackles, including 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

DL Treven Ma’ae, Bishop Gorman (6-4, 232)

The senior had 44 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He made the All-Southwest League first team at defensive end. He has committed to Oregon.

DL Jayden Nersinger, Durango (6-3, 220)

The senior had 53 tackles and 17 sacks. He also caught 27 passes for 448 yards and eight TDs. He made the All-Southwest League second team at defensive end and first team at tight end.

DL Luke Toomalatai, Liberty (6-2, 252)

The senior had 36 tackles, including 5½ tackles for loss and six sacks. He made the All-Southeast League first team at defensive tackle. He has committed to Idaho State.

LB Billy Davis, Arbor View (6-1, 225)

The senior had 105 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also intercepted a pass. He was a first-team All-Northwest League pick at outside linebacker. He has committed to Southern Utah.

LB Hunter Kaupiko, Faith Lutheran (6-2, 225)

The junior had 113 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 12½ sacks. He recovered four fumbles, returning two for touchdowns. He made the All-Northwest League first team at inside linebacker.

LB Derrick Knoblock, Damonte Ranch (6-0, 205)

The senior was the Sierra League Defensive Player of the Year. He had 119 tackles including 13 tackles for loss. He also rushed for 1,270 yards and 28 TDs. He made the All-Northern Region first team at running back and linebacker.

LB Jackson LaDuke, Spanish Springs (6-2, 205)

The junior had 101 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also intercepted a pass. He was a first-team All-Northern Region pick.

LB J.J. Tuinei, Arbor View (6-1, 235)

The senior was the Northwest League’s Defensive MVP. He had 70 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also intercepted three passes, forced four fumbles and had three fumble recoveries.

DB Jordan Blakely, Foothill (6-2, 184)

The senior had 87 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Blakely intercepted four pass and also had 69 catches for 781 yards and 11 TDs. He made the All-Southeast League first team at receiver and safety. He has committed to Air Force.

DB Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman (6-0, 159)

The senior was the Southwest League’s Defensive MVP. He had 23 tackles and an interception. He broke up three passes and blocked two field goals. He has committed to Stanford.

DB Gregory Oliver, Faith Lutheran (5-10, 160)

The senior intercepted seven passes, returning one for a touchdown. He had 43 tackles, including two tackles for loss and made the All-Northwest League first team at cornerback. He also caught 24 passes for 189 yards and three TDs.

DB Jake Polson, Damonte Ranch (5-11, 170)

The senior had 43 tackles and two interceptions. He also caught 39 passes for 849 yards and 10 TDs. He made the All-Northern Region first team at defensive back and the second team at receiver.

K/P Gavin Wale, Coronado (6-1, 185)

The senior booted five field goals, including three of more than 40 yards. He had a 48-yarder in a 28-21 upset victory over Green Valley. He made the All-Southeast League first team as a kicker and punter.

Second Team Offense

QB Koy Riggin, Foothill (6-0, 170)

The junior was the Southeast League’s Offensive MVP. He completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards and 22 TDs with just three interceptions.

QB Sagan Gronauer, Faith Lutheran (6-1, 216)

The senior was the Northwest League’s Offensive MVP. He passed for 2,480 yards and 24 TDs with 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 309 yards and nine TDs. He has committed to Idaho State.

RB Thorsten Balmer, Boulder City (5-11, 195)

The senior rushed for 1,619 yards and 26 TDs. He also recorded 34 tackles and an interception for the Eagles. He was the Southern Region and Sunrise League MVP and made the Class 3A all-state first team.

RB J.D. Kolb, McQueen (5-8, 175)

The senior was the High Desert League Player of the Year. He was a first-team All-Northern Region pick. He has committed to Air Force.

RB Jordan Norwood, Cimarron-Memorial (5-8, 165)

The junior rushed for 1,463 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was selected to the All-Northwest League first team.

RB Christian Vaughn, Desert Oasis (5-10, 200)

The junior rushed for 1,620 yards and 22 TDs. He was picked to the All-Southwest League’s first team.

WR Brock Richardson, Churchill County (5-8, 165)

The junior caught 47 passes for 1,093 yards and 14 TDs. He made the Class 3A all-state first team.

WR Donovan Smith, Bishop Gorman (6-4, 193)

The junior caught 49 passes for 806 yards and eight TDs. He was a first-team All-Southwest League selection.

WR Markell Turner, Del Sol (5-10, 155)

The senior caught 49 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 420 yards and six scores. He was the Class 3A Sunset League co-MVP and a first-team all-state selection by the 3A coaches.

WR Braeden Wilson, Foothill (6-3, 190)

The senior had 61 catches for 924 yards and seven TDs. He was picked to the All-Southeast League first team.

TE Derek Reese, Moapa Valley (6-4, 210)

The senior caught 23 passes for 376 yards and seven TDs. He made the Class 3A all-state first team.

OL Matt Gilbert, Bishop Manogue (5-10, 250)

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region selection at center.

OL Sam Kreins, Damonte Ranch (5-10, 240)

The senior made the All-Northern Region first team as a tackle.

OL Ahmad Morris, Shadow Ridge (6-2, 272)

The senior was selected to the All-Northwest League first team at guard.

OL Matt Smith, Arbor View (6-0, 255)

The senior made the All-Northwest League first team at tackle.

OL Zach Trieb, Pahrump Valley (6-1, 303)

The senior was selected to the Class 3A all-state first team by the coaches. He was the Class 3A Southern Region and Sunset League Lineman of the Year.

ATH Marcus Bellon, Truckee (5-8, 160)

The senior was the Class 3A state co-MVP after starring at quarterback, safety and as a return man. He completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,909 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 491 yards and 10 scores. He made 24 tackles, intercepted a pass and returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.

Second Team Defense

DL Quinlan Coltrain, Democracy Prep (5-11, 225)

The senior was the Class 3A Southern Region and Sunset League Defensive Player of the Year.

DL Jessup Lake, Moapa Valley (6-3, 210)

The senior had 85 tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and 12½ sacks. He also intercepted a pass, forced four fumbles, blocked two punts and had two fumble recoveries. He was the Sunrise League Defensive Player of the year and made the Class 3A all-state first team.

DL Kendall Lightfoot, Faith Lutheran (6-2, 225)

The senior had 100 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks. He forced three fumbles and recovered two. He was a first-team All-Northwest League pick at defensive end.

DL Zeke Noma’aea, Faith Lutheran (6-3, 320)

The junior made 77 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 2½ sacks. He made the All-Northwest League first team at defensive tackle.

DL Marcus Trotter, Truckee (6-1, 190)

The senior had 76 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks. He made the Class 3A all-state first team at running back and defensive line.

LB Bam Amina, Bishop Gorman (6-0, 205)

The junior had 73 tackles, including 3½ tackles for loss and two sacks. He forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt. He made the All-Southwest League first team at inside linebacker.

LB Kyle Beaudry, Liberty (6-1, 225)

The senior was the Southeast League’s Defensive MVP. He led the Patriots with 54 tackles and had 3½ tackles for loss and three sacks. He has committed to UNLV.

LB Jahssiah Maiava, Sierra Vista (5-11, 213)

The senior had 97 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. He also intercepted a pass, forced two fumbles and had a fumble recovery. He was a first-team All-Southwest League pick at inside linebacker.

LB Colby Preston, Spanish Springs (6-2, 210)

The senior was the High Desert League Defensive Player of the Year. He had 135 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks. He forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles and blocked a punt. He made the All-Northern Region first team.

LB Drew Wingard, Truckee (6-0, 185)

The senior was the Class 3A state Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with 134 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 3½ sacks. He forced five fumbles, recovered three fumbles and blocked a punt.

DB Dontell Jackson, Bishop Manogue (5-9, 150)

The senior intercepted five passes and had 38 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He was a first-team All-Northern Region pick at receiver and defensive back.

DB Niles Scafati-Boyce, Arbor View (5-11, 175)

The senior had 37 tackles and intercepted six passes, returning one for a touchdown. He was a first-team All-Northwest League pick at cornerback.

DB Keagan Touchstone, Faith Lutheran (6-0, 185)

The senior had 46 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. He intercepted four passes, and returned two for touchdowns and made the All-Northwest League first team at safety. He also returned a fumble for a score and had 17 catches for 356 yards and four TDs.

DB Karsonne Winters, Palo Verde (6-3, 195)

The senior had 66 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack. He intercepted two passes and also had six catches for 144 yards. He had three rushing TDs and returned a punt for a score. He was picked to the All-Northwest League first team at safety and punter.

K/P Easton Jones, Arbor View (5-11, 155)

The junior was 7-for-12 on field goals, with a long of 44 yards. He kicked four field goals of 40 or more yards, and averaged 34.5 yards per punt. He made the All-Northwest League first team at kicker.

Coach of the Year

Aaron Madsen, Spring Mountain

The 11th-year head coach guided the Golden Eagles to their second Class 1A state championship in three seasons. Spring Mountain went 10-1, and has won at least seven games in eight consecutive seasons.

Honorable Mention

Tai Allison, Damonte Ranch

Zavier Alston, Arbor View

Tavaris Andrews, Sierra Vista

Ammonte Beverly, Bishop Gorman

Semaj Bolin, Coronado

Julian Bradley, Foothill

Da’Juan Brown, Spring Mountain

Bryan Certain, Bishop Gorman

Nick Delgado, Churchill County

Wyatt Draeger, Reno

Hayden Engel, Bishop Gorman

Austin Fiaseu, Liberty

Zyrus Fiaseu, Liberty

Maalik Flowers, Del Sol

Amorey Foster, Legacy

Tau Fotu, Durango

Kaleb Frankford, Moapa Valley

Luke Gansberg, Douglas

Ma’a Gaoteote, Faith Lutheran

Kody Griffis, South Tahoe

Dillon Horn, Needles

Michael Jefferson, Spanish Springs

Xavier Jones, McQueen

Falcon Kaumatule, Bishop Gorman

Aaron Holloway, Legacy

Elijah Jackson, Churchill County

Mitch Jacobs, Green Valley

Seth Jarrett, Valley

Vai Kaho, Bishop Manogue

Derek Laferriere, Truckee

Keyvon Lakes, Canyon Springs

Thomas Lane, Centennial

Jayce Leyva, Pershing County

Zephaniah Maea, Liberty

Devin McGee, Desert Pines

Mateo Monterde, Foothill

Anthony Myles, Legacy

Ronnie Nieto-Perez, Bishop Manogue

Cody Ostler, Battle Mountain

Dillan Otteson, Tonopah

Kaden Renshaw, Durango

Noah Rickett, McQueen

Leo Rios, Moapa Valley

Breazhon Ross, Desert Pines

Nick Ryan, McQueen

Tiaoalii Savea, Desert Pines

Jonah Singer, Palo Verde

Jackson Skaff, Truckee

Noah Smith, Lincoln County

Tristan Szabo, Spanish Springs

Branden Thomas, Desert Pines

Peyton Thornton, Faith Lutheran

Tai Tuinei, Arbor View

Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner, Bishop Gorman

Marcus Turner, Needles

Trevor Vaafuti, Damonte Ranch

Isaiah Veal, Clark

Nico Velazquez, Pahrump Valley

Elijah Wade, Desert Pines

Kalyja Waialae, Green Valley

Darnell Washington, Desert Pines

Lee Wilson, Legacy

Donovan Wolfe, Canyon Springs

