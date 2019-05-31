2019 Class 4A/3A prep football schedule is set

The composite schedule for this fall’s Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vista in the 2018 season opener at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. Centennial and Sierra Vista will meet again in the 2019 season opener on Aug. 23. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The tentative 2019 prep football schedule for Class 4A and Class 3A Southern Nevada teams is listed below.

The season will open on Aug. 22 with a to be determined Thursday Night Lights game, to be aired on KVCW-12.

The Thursday Night Lights schedule is expected to be finalized in June.

Class 4A/3A composite schedule

(Schedule is subject to change)

(All times 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Aug. 23

Moapa Valley at Canyon View (Utah), 6 p.m.; Shadow Ridge at Snow Canyon (Utah), 6 p.m.; Rancho at Western; Eldorado at Cheyenne; Democracy Prep at Cimarron-Memorial; Green Valley at Huntington Beach (Calif.); Chandler (Ariz.) at Liberty; Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) at Faith Lutheran; Orem (Utah) at Bishop Gorman; Adelanto (Calif.) at Las Vegas; Centennial at Sierra Vista; Galena at Foothill; Palo Verde at Durango; Foothill (Calif.) at Coronado; Burroughs (Calif.) at Legacy; Arbor View at Basic; Virgin Valley at Clark; SLAM Academy at Calvary Chapel; Mojave at Chaparral.

Friday, Aug. 30

Sierra Vista at Skyridge (Utah), 6 p.m.; Las Vegas at Gateway (Colo.); Coronado at Moapa Valley; Bonanza at Silverado; Shadow Ridge at Mojave; Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley; Valley at Desert Oasis; Western at Sunrise Mountain; Boulder City at Cheyennne; SLAM Academy at Del Sol; Clark at Rancho; Durango at Green Valley; Spring Valley at Chaparral; Canyon Springs at Foothill; Bishop Manogue at Desert Pines; American Fork (Utah) at Arbor View; Bishop Gorman at St. Louis (Hawaii), 10 p.m.; Liberty at Milliani (Hawaii), 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Canyon Springs at Marist (Ga.), 4 p.m.; Centennial at Wasatch (Utah), 6 p.m.; Monterey (Calif.) at Spring Valley; Chaparral at Bonanza; Coronado at Sunrise Mountain; Foothill at Shadow Ridge; Cheyenne at Rancho; Democracy Prep at Boulder City; Pahrump Valley vs. SLAM Academy (at Chaparral); Virgin Valley at Del Sol; Clark at Valley; Desert Oasis at Palo Verde; Durango at Basic; Las Vegas at Silverado; Mojave at Cimarron-Memorial; Green Valley at Moapa Valley; Legacy at Paraclete (Calif.); Moanalua (Hawaii) at Sierra Vista; El Toro (Calif.) at Eldorado; Calvary Chapel at Western; Arbor View at Hamilton (Ariz.); Liberty vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.) (at Bishop Gorman).

Saturday, Sept. 7

Alta (Utah) vs. Desert Pines (at Bishop Gorman), noon; Saguaro (Ariz.) vs. Faith Lutheran (at Bishop Gorman), 4 p.m.; Servite (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Silver Valley (Calif.) vs. SLAM Academy (at Liberty); Bonanza at Spring Valley; Centennial at Basic; Palo Verde at Green Valley; Boulder City at Pahrump Valley; Moapa Valley at Mojave; Rancho at Valley; Sunrise Mountain at Durango; Virgin Valley at Democracy Prep; Clark at Chaparral; Sierra Vista at Desert Pines; Silverado at Del Sol; Legacy at Arbor View; Liberty at Centennial (Calif.); Cheyenne at Cimarron-Memorial.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Bishop Gorman at Lone Peak (Utah), 1 p.m.; Faith Lutheran at Moorpark (Calif.).

Friday, Sept. 20

Faith Lutheran at Bakersfield Christian (Calif.), 6:30 p.m.; Clayton Valley (Calif.) at Canyon Springs; Clark at Sprign Valley; Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista; Durango at Silverado; Eldorado at Basic; Legacy at Green Valley; Foothill at Palo Verde; Cimarron-Memorial at Virgin Valley; Del Sol at Sunrise Mountain; Democracy Prep at Shadow Ridge; Pahrump Valley at Coronado; Boulder City at Western; Moapa Valley at Cheyenne; Valley vs. SLAM Academy (at Chaparral); Liberty at Liberty (Ariz.); Las Vegas at Rancho.

Friday, Sept. 27

Sierra Vista at Clark; Silverado at Bishop Gorman; Spring Valley at Durango; Bonanza at Palo Verde; Centennial at Arbor View; Shadow Ridge at Cimarron-Memorial; Cheyenne at Valley; Del Sol at Western; Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley; Boulder City at Virgin Valley; Moapa Valley at Rancho; Sunrise Mountain vs. SLAM Academy (at Chaparral); Basic at Las Vegas; Chaparral at Eldorado; Coronado at Legacy; Desert Oasis at Mojave; Desert Pines at Foothill.

Friday, Oct. 4

Basic at Foothill; Green Valley at Coronado; Liberty at Chaparral; Durango at Clark; Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis; Sierra Vista at Silverado; Arbor View at Bonanza; Cimarron-Memorial at Faith Lutheran; Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge; Democracy Prep at Del Sol; Pahrump Valley at Cheyenne; Western at Valley; Moapa Valley at Sunrise Mountain; Rancho at Virgin Valley; SLAM Academy at Boulder City; Canyon Springs at Centennial.

Friday, Oct. 11

Chaparral at Basic; Coronado at Foothill; Liberty at Green Valley; Desert Oasis at Durango; Bishop Gorman at Sierra Vista; Silverado at Spring Valley; Arbor View at Cimarron-Memorial; Faith Lutheran at Centennial; Shadow Ridge at Bonanza; Desert Pines at Canyon Springs; Las Vegas at Legacy; Mojave at Eldorado; Cheyenne at Western; Del Sol at Pahrump Valley; Valley at Democracy Prep; Boulder City at Moapa Valley; Sunrise Mountain at Rancho; SLAM Academy at Virgin Valley.

Friday, Oct. 18

Basic at Coronado; Foothill at Liberty; Green Valley at Chaparral; Clark at Silverado; Durango at Bishop Gorman; Spring Valley at Desert Oasis; Centennial at Shadow Ridge; Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde; Faith Lutheran at Arbor View; Canyon Springs at Las Vegas; Desert Pines at Mojave; Eldorado at Legacy; Del Sol at Valley; Democracy Prep at Cheyenne; Pahrump Valley at Western; Rancho at Boulder City; Virgin Valley at Sunrise Mountain; SLAM Academy at Moapa Valley.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Chaparral at Coronado; Green Valley at Foothill; Liberty at Basic; Desert Oasis at Clark; Bishop Gorman at Spring Valley; Sierra Vista at Durango; Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial; Palo Verde at Centennial; Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran; Las Vegas at Eldorado; Legacy at Desert Pines; Mojave at Canyon Springs; Cheyenne at Del Sol; Valley at Pahrump Valley; Western at Democracy Prep; Rancho vs. SLAM Academy (at Chaparral); Sunrise Mountain at Boulder City; Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley.

Friday, Nov. 1

Basic at Green Valley; Coronado at Liberty; Foothill at Chaparral; Clark at Bishop Gorman; Silverado at Desert Oasis; Spring Valley at Sierra Vista; Arbor View at Shadow Ridge; Centennial at Bonanza; Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde; Canyon Springs at Eldorado; Desert Pines at Las Vegas; Mojave at Legacy; Class 3A state playoffs (first round).

Friday, Nov. 8

Bonanza at Faith Lutheran; Cimarron-Memorial at Centennial; Palo Verde at Arbor View; Eldorado at Desert Pines; Las Vegas at Mojave; Legacy at Canyon Springs; Desert Region quarterfinals; Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Friday, Nov. 15

Desert Region semifinals; Mountain Region quarterfinals.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Class 3A state semifinals, TBD.

Friday, Nov. 22

Desert Region final; Mountain Region semifinals.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Class 3A state championship, TBD.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Desert Region champion at Northern Region champion, 1 p.m.; Mountain Region final, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Class 4A state championship, TBD.