Football

32 bold predictions for the 2018 NFL season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2018 - 4:45 pm
 

Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano makes a bold prediction for each NFL team:

Arizona Cardinals: Quarterback Sam Bradford stays healthy for all 16 games and plays well enough to keep rookie Josh Rosen on the bench.

Atlanta Falcons: After catching a total of just nine touchdowns over the past two seasons, Julio Jones finds the end zone 15 times.

Baltimore Ravens: A motivated Joe Flacco throws for more than 4,000 yards with 25-plus passing touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills won’t end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. They’ll manage at least four wins.

Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, C.J. Anderson and Cam Newton will give the Panthers the top rushing team.

Chicago Bears: Rookie middle linebacker Roquan Smith records 100 tackles to guide a talented Bears front seven.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals’ 2017 draft class (John Ross, Joe Mixon, etc.) will be major reasons they will win at least nine games.

Cleveland Browns: Josh Gordon records more than 1,000 receiving yards and makes the Pro Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott flirts with 2,000 rushing yards to lead the league in rushing.

Denver Broncos: Quarterback Case Keenum and the Broncos will rank in the top five in points per game.

Detroit Lions: The Lions will have a 1,000-yard rusher.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers wins the MVP award, but the Packers miss the playoffs.

Houston Texans: The Texans go from last to first in the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts: Quarterback Andrew Luck plays in every game despite a poor offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars start the season 0-3 against the Giants, Patriots and Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs will score the most points and allow the most.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers won’t lose one game because a kicker missed a field goal in the final seconds.

Los Angeles Rams: The star-studded Rams struggle early and finish with 10 wins.

Miami Dolphins: Miami benches quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the final month.

Minnesota Vikings: Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs each go over 1,200 receiving yards.

New England Patriots: The Patriots will rank in the top 10 in total defense.

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan wins Defensive Player of the Year.

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley does not win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

New York Jets: Sam Darnold and the Jets win more than eight games to make a playoff push.

Oakland Raiders: Amari Cooper will have fewer than five drops and score at least 10 receiving touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles defense will finish with at least 60 sacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers start the season 8-0 and finish with the top seed in the AFC.

San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo’s undefeated streak ends in 2018. Very bold.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson takes fewer than 35 sacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans leads the league in receiving yards.

Tennessee Titans: Marcus Mariota records 30-plus touchdown passes.

Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson starts at least 10 games and flirts with 1,000 rushing yards.

