Arbor View defense stymies Faith Lutheran in 28-7 victory

Arbor View intercepted three passes and held Faith Lutheran to 80 yards of offense in a 28-7 home win Friday night in the Mountain Region championship game, the Aggies’ first region title.

Arbor View head coach Dan Barnson, right, joins his players in celebrating their win over Faith Lutheran in the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View head coach Dan Barnson, right, joins his players in celebrating their win over Faith Lutheran in the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Kyle Graham (25) holds the trophy as the team celebrates their win over Faith Lutheran in the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Tai Tuinei (54) and Josh Perez (32) celebrate their win over Faith Lutheran in the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View players celebrate their win as the clock counts down in the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Kyle Graham (25) runs the ball against Faith Lutheran during the second half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's J.J. Tuinei (11) runs the ball after an interception against Faith Lutheran during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Rickie Davis (20) reacts after blocking a pass intended for Faith Lutheran's Noah Vernon (1) during the second half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Darius Williams (30) runs the ball against Faith Lutheran during the second half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Tyler Kincheloe (70) celebrates a touchdown by Arbor View's Justin Hausner (13) during the second half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Devin Ramirez (31) blocks a pass intended for Faith Lutheran's Peyton Thornton (14) during the second half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Players dump ice onto Arbor View head coach Dan Barnson while celebrating their win over Faith Lutheran in the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Justin Hausner (13) kneels before the start of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Logan Bollinger (10) pushes through to score a touchown against Faith Lutheran during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Justin Hausner (13) dives into the end zone to score against Faith Lutheran during the second half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Arbor View won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Niles Scafati-Boyce (27) runs the ball on an interception to score a touchdown against Faith Lutheran during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Kyle Graham (25) runs the ball past Faith Lutheran's Keisel Perez, left, and Sean Nolan (30) during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Sagan Gronauer (7) runs the ball against Arbor View during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Gregory Oliver (20) runs the ball past Arbor View's Trent Whalen (16) during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Sagan Gronauer (7) looks to pass during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Niles Scafati-Boyce (27) reaches out to intercept a pass intended for Faith Lutheran's Gregory Oliver (20) during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Keagan Touchstone (9) comes up short on a reception while covered by Arbor View's Darius Harrison (23) during the first half of the Class 4A Mountain Region championship game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arbor View’s first play from scrimmage couldn’t have gone much worse, as the Aggies fumbled into their end zone and Faith Lutheran recovered for a touchdown.

It was all Aggies from there.

Arbor View intercepted three passes and held Faith Lutheran to 80 yards of offense in a 28-7 home win Friday night in the Mountain Region championship game, the Aggies’ first region title.

“Defensively we pride ourselves on takeaways,” said senior defensive back Niles Scafati-Boyce, who had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown. “We do that. We took the ball away a good amount of times, and the score represented why we work so hard on defense.”

Arbor View (12-1) made life miserable for Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer. Along with the three interceptions, the Aggies collapsed the pocket all night, forcing Gronauer to scramble or throw the ball before he wanted to. He was 5-for-24 for 84 yards.

“We got pressure on him, so we made him throw off his back foot a few times, and a couple tipped balls came our way,” Arbor View coach Dan Barnson said. “Niles took the one to the house.”

The game was tied 7-7 when Scafati-Boyce came up with the team’s second interception and raced down the right sideline to give Arbor View the lead with 8:27 left in the first half.

That play gave Arbor View all the momentum after the Crusaders (8-5) had stolen it early with Hunter Kaupiko’s fumble recovery in the end zone.

“Defense has got to help us out here,” Scafati-Boyce said of his thoughts after the fumble. “And our defense stepped up in a big way. And our defense made plays, and that’s the outcome.”

After Kaupiko’s touchdown, the Aggies marched 80 yards, capped by Logan Bollinger’s 1-yard quarterback sneak to tie the game with 3:40 left in the first quarter.

“What can you do. You shake it off, and here we go,” Barnson said of the fumble. “But then what did we do. We went 80 yards on 13 plays and tied it up. That shows the pride of our offense, because they went right back out there.”

Easton Jones kicked field goals of 42 and 33 yards, and Justin Hausner had a 4-yard TD run to close the scoring for Arbor View, which had lost in the region title game the four previous seasons.

“We’ve been waiting so long for this,” Scafati-Boyce said. “It’s just a huge relief. My last home game at Arbor View, it’s just a great way to end it this way.”

Kyle Graham rushed for 135 yards on 19 carries, and Darius Williams added 114 yards on 19 carries for the Aggies, who didn’t complete a pass.

Arbor View plays Northern Region champion Bishop Manogue (10-3) in the state semifinals Nov. 24 in Reno. Bishop Manogue defeated Damonte Ranch 49-48 in overtime Friday.

“We worked all summer for this,” Scafati-Boyce said. “We were here every single day in the morning waiting for this. And we’re not done yet. We’re about to go get it up in Reno, too.”

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.