Arbor View opens football season against potent California team

Arbor View's Billy Davis (15) during a team practice at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's J.J. Tuinei (11) kicks the ball during a team practice at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

While many area high school football teams are preparing to knock the rust off with a scrimmage on Friday, Arbor View is taking things more seriously.

“Coach just threw us into the deep end,” senior linebacker J.J. Tuinei said. “I think we’re ready. We’re ready for anything that anyone has to throw at us. I’ll take my guys over anyone.”

The Aggies host Valley View (California) at 6 p.m. Friday, the first day Nevada schools can scrimmage or play a game. Valley View won nine games last season and advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation Division 5-AA championship game in 2016.

“It’s good to just get the ball rolling early,” senior linebacker Billy Davis said. “We’ve been practicing since February. We’re prepared to go into a game already.”

The game against the Eagles is the first of three tough ones against out-of-state teams for the Aggies to start the season. Arbor View plays at Valencia (California) on Aug. 24, then hosts Hamilton (Arizona) on Aug. 31.

Valencia went 12-2 last season and lost 20-19 to Oaks Christian in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title game. Hamilton has won seven Arizona state titles and was 8-4 last season.

“It’s just great competition,” Davis said. “It’s going to make us a better team. We’ll find the holes in our team early so we can just start preparing and fixing those little things up early.”

The Aggies have won 10 or more games in five of the past six seasons. They have been the Sunset Region runner-up the past four seasons and have their eyes on winning a title in the new Mountain Region.

“We hope it pays off toward the playoffs,” Arbor View coach Dan Barnson said of the tough early schedule. “That’s kind of geared toward getting everybody ready. We’re excited to play these out-of-town teams. It’s kind of fun, kind of different.”

One of the reasons the Aggies can be confident is the return of Tuinei and Davis at linebacker.

“Both of them love to hit,” Barnson said. “They’re really, really smart, which is great when it comes to just knowing the schemes. These kids are like a coach on the field.”

Tuinei led the Aggies with 75 tackles last season and was all-state honorable mention. Davis was second on the team with 63 tackles.

“Instead of trying to take on the whole defensive coordinator/coach-on-the-field role to myself, me and Billy split the responsibilities,” Tuinei said. “It’s easier on me, and I love playing with him.”

The linebacking duo should help make up for the loss of all-state defensive ends Zach Elefante and Elijah Wade.

“Our leadership’s good,” Davis said. “We know the defense, we know the calls, we know the reads. We have our relationship that’s great. We’re just ready to make plays.”

