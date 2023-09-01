Are 2 remaining Pac-12 schools headed for Mountain West?

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday she made presentations to both schools—Washington State on Aug. 24 and Oregon State on Monday.

FILE - Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) runs past Arizona State defensive back Chris Edmonds (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oregon State opens their season at San Jose State on Sept. 3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Nakia Watson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

With Stanford and Cal having been invited to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the two remaining Pac-12 schools could find their way to the Mountain West.

Whether the two schools were ready to join the conference on the heels of the Cal and Stanford news, Nevarez said in a text message, “Too soon to say.”

SMU also received an invitation Friday to join the ACC.

Nevarez noted she had not had any recent meetings with other universities regarding potential conference realignment.

The once powerhouse Pac-12 imploded over the last year, with every school outside of Washington State and Oregon State announcing plans to vacate the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 season.

Nevarez previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the MWC was interested in adding all of the remaining Pac-12 schools, when four still remained at the time.

“We’re ready. We’ve done our due diligence about what we could do and think about,” Nevarez said last month. “We’re ready for the opportunity.”

UNLV President Keith Whitfield said last month that he believes the choice for Oregon State and Washington State will come down to the Mountain West and the American Athletic Conference, and that the conference the Rebels are in has a leg up.

“We’re probably more attractive (than the AAC). We’re a better conference,” Whitfield said, citing the proximity the Mountain West schools have to both of those programs.

