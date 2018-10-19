Barnson gets 100th coaching win for Arbor View

Dan Barnson got an early postgame shower before he ever left the field at Arbor View High, courtesy of senior tackle Seth Johnson.

The bucket dump of water over Barnson’s back was to honor the Aggies coach, who on Thursday notched his 100th victory at Arbor View — a 39-15 rout of Shadow Ridge.

The victory also was the 25th in a row for the Aggies in the Northwest League dating back to 2013.

Arbor View (8-1 overall, 5-0 league) got this one done completely on the ground, grinding out 339 yards offense, all rushing.

The Aggies did it with their starting quarterback, Logan Bollinger, looking on from the sidelines. Bollinger suited up but did not play a week after rolling his ankle.

While Barnson said the senior could have played if necessary, Arbor View was determined to keep him off the field for precautionary reasons.

With backup Trenten Walters also unavailable, that left the signal-calling to sophomore Jack Barnham, who made his first varsity start and managed the offense deftly all night.

Thanks to his big running backs and solid blocking up front, Barnham didn’t have to do too much.

He threw just one pass, an incompletion.

Daniel Mitchell ran 15 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Graham added 95 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. And Justin Hausner chipped in with 68 yards and a TD on six rushes.

Mitchell started the scoring, capping a quick four-play, 70-yard opening drive with an 11-yard scoring run with 10 minutes, 48 seconds to go in the first quarter. By the end of the first 12 minutes, it was 14-0.

Still, Arbor View led it just 17-15 at the half, thanks to two short scoring plunges from Mustangs quarterback Kody Presser, the last with just 26 seconds to go in the second quarter.

Presser scored the touchdowns, but it was Xavier Gomez who led the attack for Shadow Ridge (5-5, 2-4), rushing for 165 yards on 18 carries.

