Big Ten joins Mountain West, cancels fall football

The Big Ten on Tuesday became the first Power Five conference to cancel its fall football season, the league announced.

The Big Ten on Tuesday became the first Power 5 conference to postpone college football because of the coronavirus pandemic, league announced.

The Pac-12 Conference will have a 1:30 p.m. press conference where Stadium.com said the league also will cancel its fall season.

The Big Ten decision came after the presidents of the 14 universities comprising the Big Ten voted in favor of postponing the 2020 season, with hopes of playing in spring 2021, according to reports.

The Mountain West announced the cancellation of its fall football season Monday, and the Mid-American Conference announced its cancellation Saturday.

The Big Ten also announced that it’s still evaluating its winter and spring sports schedules.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” he added.

