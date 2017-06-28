Bishop Gorman football dismisses transfer running back, starting cornerback

Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez said Wednesday the team has dismissed Kirby Bennett, a transfer from Allen (Texas), and junior defensive back Greg Oliver, who was expected to be the Gaels’ top cornerback.

Bishop Gorman Greg Oliver (20), left, celebrates his interception with Damuzhea Bolden in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman Greg Oliver (20), left, celebrates his interception with Damuzhea Bolden in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman’s highly anticipated running back transfer will not suit up for the Gaels’ football team this fall, and the secondary will need a complete makeover.

Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez said Wednesday the team has dismissed Kirby Bennett, a transfer from Allen (Texas), and junior defensive back Greg Oliver, who was expected to be the Gaels’ top cornerback.

“I’ll keep it in-house, but he kicked himself off the team basically,” Sanchez said of Bennett.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to school at this year. I think it’s going to be somewhere in town,” the coach said of Oliver.

Bennett, who will be a senior this year, rushed for 808 yards and six touchdowns on 127 carries for an Allen team that went 14-1. Sanchez said junior Amod Cianelli had been pencilled in as the starter at running back even before Bennett’s dismissal and will look to replace departed senior Biaggio Ali Walsh, who will be a freshman at California.

Oliver leaves Gorman with a hole in the secondary, as he was the only returning starter. The Gales lost Bubba Bolden (Southern California), Alex Perry (Arizona State) and Greg Francis (UNLV) to graduation.

The Gaels open the season at home Aug. 25 against DeMatha Catholic (Maryland), which finished last season ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings. Gorman was No. 1.