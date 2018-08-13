Football

Bishop Gorman football ranked No. 11 nationally to open season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2018 - 12:53 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s football team enters the season ranked No. 11, according to USA Today’s Super 25 released Monday.

The Gaels finished last season No. 10 after a 13-2 campaign. They opened as No. 4, climbed to No. 3 after defeating No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Maryland), then lost to No. 1 Mater Dei (California) and No. 16 Miami Central in consecutive weeks. They defeated No. 6 De La Salle (California) the following week.

Gorman opens the season on Aug. 24 against Mater Dei, which finished last year No. 1 to begin the year.

Gorman finished No. 1 from 2014-16, claiming all three mythical national championships. No. 11 is the lowest preseason ranking for the Gaels since they were unranked to begin the 2013 season.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

