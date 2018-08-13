Bishop Gorman football ranked No. 11 nationally to open season

Bishop Gorman’s football team enters the season ranked No. 11, according to USA Today’s Super 25 released Monday.
The Gaels finished last season No. 10 after a 13-2 campaign. They opened as No. 4, climbed to No. 3 after defeating No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Maryland), then lost to No. 1 Mater Dei (California) and No. 16 Miami Central in consecutive weeks. They defeated No. 6 De La Salle (California) the following week.
Gorman opens the season on Aug. 24 against Mater Dei, which finished last year No. 1 to begin the year.
Gorman finished No. 1 from 2014-16, claiming all three mythical national championships. No. 11 is the lowest preseason ranking for the Gaels since they were unranked to begin the 2013 season.
