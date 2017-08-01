Bishop Gorman football ranked No. 4 nationally to begin season

The defending three-time national champion Bishop Gorman football team came in at No. 4 in the preseason USA Today Super 25 rankings

Bishop Gorman pose after their 84-8 win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The preseason Super 25 rankings from USA Today were released Tuesday, and fans of the three-time defending national champions might be surprised to see where their team landed.

Bishop Gorman’s football team was ranked No. 4 to begin the year after finishing the last three seasons No. 1.

Gorman lost quarterback and Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Tate Martell to graduation, but return plenty of talent. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and tight end Brevin Jordan rank No. 1 in their respective positions for the Class of 2018 nationally, according to some scouting services.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has yet to start a game, is ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by Scout. The four-star prospect is committed to UCLA.

Gorman’s Week 2 opponent, Mater Dei (California), was ranked No. 1. DeMatha Catholic (Maryland), which Gorman will play to open the season, was ranked No. 6. Gorman will also play No. 11 De La Salle (California) on Sept. 16.

Liberty saw a national ranking for most of last season, but is unranked to begin the season.

