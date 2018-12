Amod Cianelli rushed for 286 yards and six touchdowns Saturday to lead Bishop Gorman to a 69-26 win over Bishop Manogue in the Class 4A state football final at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Bishop Gorman running back Amod Cianelli (23) scores a touchdown against Reno's Bishop Manogue during the first half of the NIAA high school football championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bishop Gorman running back Amod Cianelli (23) breaks through Bishop Manogue defenders for a touchdown during the first half of the NIAA high school football championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Rome Odunze (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Reno's Bishop Manogue during the first half of the NIAA high school football championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It was Gorman’s 10th consecutive state championship.

