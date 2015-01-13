Buckeyes win National Championship

Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones went from third on the depth chart at the start fall camp to national champion after leading the Buckeyes past Oregon 42-20 Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs for a touchdown against Oregon Ducks defensive back Tyree Robinson (2) and defensive back Chris Seisay (12) during the third quarter in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (59) during the fourth quarter in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes players react to winning the 2015 CFP National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State won 42-20. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer on the field after the 2015 CFP National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium.(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) jumps over Oregon Ducks defensive back Chris Seisay (12) for a first down during the third quarter in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) tries to catch confetti on his tongue after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) celebrates with the college football playoff trophy after beating the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate on the podium after the 2015 CFP National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas — A third-stringer one-upped a Heisman Trophy winner.

And with it, history was made in the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship game.

Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones went from third on the depth chart at the start fall camp to national champion after leading the Buckeyes past Oregon 42-20 Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

The magical run, which produced Ohio State’s eighth national title and first since 2002, ended with Jones under center for wins over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game, top-ranked Alabama in the Rose Bowl and finally over the second-ranked Ducks.

The dominating performance to conclude the inaugural playoff also lifted Ohio State coach Urban Meyer into exclusive company. Not only did he take home his third national title after claiming two at Florida, but Meyer also joined Nick Saban as the only coaches win championships at two different schools.

Oregon’s quest for its first national championship came up short in what was possibly the final game for Heisman-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota. The junior is expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft should he come out.

While Jones might never match Mariota’s on-field production, for one memorable night, the sophomore from Cleveland was every bit his celebrated counterpart’s equal. Jones overcame two third-quarter turnovers to account for 280 yards passing and rushing, along with one touchdown on the ground and one through the air.

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott did his share of damage with four touchdowns and 246 punishing yards on 36 carries, moving into second place on the school’s all-time single-season rushing list.

However, it was Jones’ poise and determination, on top of sheer physicality, that helped wear down Oregon’s defense as the game wore on. The Ducks’ up-tempo offense, led by Mariota, also slowed after an initial burst right out of the gate.

Oregon (13-2) led 7-0 and pulled within 21-20 in the third quarter after Jones coughed the ball up twice. The Buckeyes (14-1) righted the ship behind Jones and Elliott to retake control.

Mariota completed 24 of 37 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and he added 39 rushing yards. Oregon finished with 465 yards of offense after averaging 553 coming into the game in its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Ohio State piled up 538 total yards.

The Buckeyes led 21-110 at halftime, and Jones led an Ohio State drive coming out of the break, converting a fourth down by leaping over two Ducks. On the next play, however, he threw his first interception, and Oregon didn’t waste time turning the gift into six points.

Mariota found streaking receiver Byron Marshall on a 70-yard pass right up the seam. Marshall nearly dropped the ball short of the goal line, but a replay confirmed the touchdown.

Jones gave away possession again on Ohio State’s next drive, getting the ball knocked out of his hand by linebacker Tyson Coleman. Ducks defensive end Arik Armstead recovered on the Buckeyes 23-yard line.

The possession stalled inside the 10, and kicker Aidan Schneider nailed a short field goal to get the Ducks within 21-20.

Jones didn’t wilt after the two momentum-changing mistakes, leading a methodical 75-yard drive that ended with Elliott’s 9-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter.

Jones accounted for two first-half touchdowns and 219 total first-half yards for the Buckeyes, who erased an early 7-0 deficit with 21 unanswered points. The junior quarterback scored the only touchdown of the second quarter on a 1-yard sneak with 4:49 left.

Mariota, this season’s Heisman Trophy winner, led a 66-yard drive that resulted in Schneider’s 26-yard field goal in the final minute of the half.

The Ducks couldn’t take advantage of two Ohio State turnovers in the second quarter.

Jones fumbled the ball away early in the period, and the Ducks almost took advantage. With Oregon facing a fourth-and-goal from the Ohio State 3-yard line, running back Thomas Tyner was stuffed at the 1 to give the ball back to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State fumbled away again on the ensuing possession, though the turnover took place after a 50-yard completion deep in Oregon’s end.

After giving up the first touchdown, Ohio State rallied for the next two touchdowns.

Jones and Elliott were particularly effective, and they helped offset a hot start from Mariota.

The Ducks won the coin flip, took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in less than three minutes. Ohio State appeared to thwart the drive, but after a replay, a Mariota fumble in Buckeyes territory was reversed.

Mariota eventually found wide-open receiver Keanon Lowe in the end zone for a 7-yard scoring pass.

Jones authored a 97-yard drive with a pair of big passes and a fourth-down conversion to tie the game. Only once this season did Ohio State put together longer touchdown drive — a 98-yarder against Kent State.

Jones got the Buckeyes out of the shadow of their goal line with back-to-back 26-yard completions. A fourth-and-2 shovel pass to receiver Jalin Marshall kept Ohio State going.

Elliott took it the rest of the way, powering in on a 33-yard run.

Ohio State needed to go just 46 yards on their ensuing touchdown drive after a nice punt return by Marshall. Elliott’s 17-yard rush set up Jones’ 1-yard touchdown toss to tight end Nick Vannett.

NOTES: Oregon was without WR Darren Carrington, ruled ineligible after failing an NCAA-sanctioned drug test. Carrington caught two touchdown passes and produced 165 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl win over Florida State. Oregon WR Devon Allen (knee) also was out. … The national championship was the latest game (Jan. 12) in the modern football era. Oregon was involved in the previous latest: The 2011 BCS title game took place Jan. 10. … Ohio State came in 4-0 in the state of Texas, winning those games by a margin of 120-33. Oregon was 6-4 in the Lone Star State. … Oregon and Ohio State are the third and fourth teams to play 15 games in a season. … The Buckeyes won their first eight meetings against the Ducks.