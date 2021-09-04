77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Football

BYU books Notre Dame in Las Vegas next year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Updated September 5, 2021 - 5:52 am
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz scrambles past Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Keenan ...
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz scrambles past Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Keenan Pili (41) in the second quarter of a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) celebrates in front of Arizona Wildcats corn ...
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) celebrates in front of Arizona Wildcats cornerback Malik Hausman (23) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat players take the field before the start of a college football game against the ...
Arizona Wildcat players take the field before the start of a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Cade Hoke (36) takes the field with his teammates before the s ...
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Cade Hoke (36) takes the field with his teammates before the start of a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the second quarter during a college football game again ...
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the second quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III breaks a big run past Brigham Young Cougars ...
Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) breaks a big run past Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Payton Wilgar (49) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats players try and fire up their team in the fourth quarter during a college foot ...
Arizona Wildcats players try and fire up their team in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) leaps over Brigham Young Cougars linebac ...
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) leaps over Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Isaac Matua (37) while returning a kick in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young players take the field before the start of a college football game against the Ar ...
Brigham Young players take the field before the start of a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason (90) celebrates a safety in the fourth quarter ...
Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason (90) celebrates a safety in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) breaks free for a second quarter touchdown p ...
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) breaks free for a second quarter touchdown past Arizona Wildcats cornerback Malik Hausman (23) during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats fans cheer for their team in the fourth quarter during a college football game ...
Arizona Wildcats fans cheer for their team in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) breaks free from Arizona Wildcats safety Jax ...
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) breaks free from Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner (21) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Hayden Livingston (28) celebrates with Brigham Young Couga ...
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Hayden Livingston (28) celebrates with Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) celebrates after scoring in the second quart ...
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter during a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) calls an audible at the line in the third quarter ...
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) calls an audible at the line in the third quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) sprints towards the sideline past Arizon ...
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) sprints towards the sideline past Arizona Wildcats linebacker Victor Zayas (46) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. (35) tries to fire up his team in the fourth quart ...
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. (35) tries to fire up his team in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Hayden Livingston (28) pulls in an interception over Arizo ...
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Hayden Livingston (28) pulls in an interception over Arizona Wildcats wide receiver BJ Casteel (5) in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
BYU fans cheer for the Cougars in the first quarter during a college football game against the ...
BYU fans cheer for the Cougars in the first quarter during a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) tip toes down the sideline in the fourt ...
Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) tip toes down the sideline in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
University of Arizona students watch their team take on BYU in the fourth quarter during a coll ...
University of Arizona students watch their team take on BYU in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) is stacked up by BYU defenders in the th ...
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) is stacked up by BYU defenders in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
BYU fans cheer for the Cougars in the first quarter during a college football game against the ...
BYU fans cheer for the Cougars in the first quarter during a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats tight end Alex Lines (88) collides with Brigham Young Cougars defensive back H ...
Arizona Wildcats tight end Alex Lines (88) collides with Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Hayden Livingston (28) and Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Chaz Ah You (3) in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the first quarter during a college football game agains ...
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the first quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) scrambles past Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Pa ...
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) scrambles past Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Payton Wilgar (49) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) is tackled by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back ...
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) is tackled by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Chaz Ah You (3) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the first quarter during a college football game agains ...
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the first quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver BJ Casteel (5) makes a catch over Brigham Young Cougars defensiv ...
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver BJ Casteel (5) makes a catch over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) and Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Malik Moore (12) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
BYU fans cheer for the Cougars in the first quarter during a college football game against the ...
BYU fans cheer for the Cougars in the first quarter during a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars tight end Dallin Holker (32) has his pass broken up by Arizona Wildcats c ...
Brigham Young Cougars tight end Dallin Holker (32) has his pass broken up by Arizona Wildcats cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The BYU marching band performs in the first quarter during a college football game against the ...
The BYU marching band performs in the first quarter during a college football game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats safety Jaydi ...
Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats safety Jaydin Young (3) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the first quarter during a college football game agains ...
Arizona Wildcat cheerleaders perform in the first quarter during a college football game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The news Saturday that Brigham Young will play Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium next year was just another building block between the Cougars and Las Vegas.

When the Las Vegas Bowl faced serious questions about its future in 2005, Brigham Young came to its rescue.

The game invited the 6-5 Cougars over 10-1 Mountain West champion Texas Christian because it needed the attendance boost to stay in the NCAA’s bowl-certification good graces — and drew a crowd of 40,053 to Sam Boyd Stadium for its first sellout.

BYU appeared in the next three Las Vegas Bowls, with each game selling out. The attendance of 44,615 in 2006 was the largest to watch a college football game in Nevada history.

Until Saturday night. That is when the Cougars’ game against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium, a 24-16 BYU victory, blew past that figure with an announced crowd of 54,541.

That attendance record likely will fall again in October 2022 when the Cougars play Notre Dame as part of the Shamrock Series.

“We love the city,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “We love that we have a fan base that’s nearby. A lot of people here have connections, whether they’re from the city or have family that’s here. We’ll come here as much as they will have us.”

BYU’s game against Notre Dame next season hasn’t been announced, but a source with knowledge of the discussions confirmed it will take place. The game is expected to be played Oct. 8 or Oct. 29.

The Irish hosted the Cougars in 2012 and 2013 as part of a three-year agreement that this game in Las Vegas completes.

BYU is playing a big part in the growth of neutral-site games at Allegiant Stadium. The Cougars’ presence there Saturday night was a result of their relationship with the Las Vegas Bowl, which in addition to the early four-year run, gave BYU a landing spot in 2015 against Utah, working out a deal with the Mountain West to vacate its spot in the game.

The relationship between BYU and Las Vegas is mutually beneficial. Provo, Utah, where BYU is located, is within driving distance of Southern Nevada, and Las Vegas has a large Mormon population. Both parties know if the Cougars show up, so will plenty of fans.

That includes next season’s game against Notre Dame, where the ticket demand will be high on both sides. Though Arizona brought a respectable number of fans Saturday, the volume of cheers and sea of blue in the stands made it more of a home game for BYU, which accounted for about 80 percent of the crowd.

By the time BYU’s game against the Fighting Irish kicks off, the Cougars could be in the Big 12. They are among four schools reportedly targeted for expansion. Because BYU is an independent in football, that should ease the transition if invited.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe did not respond to requests for comment.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Sitake said Friday of joining the Big 12. “That’s an administrative question.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$200M apartment project slated for site in southwest Las Vegas
$200M apartment project slated for site in southwest Las Vegas
2
Mega Millions rolls over; $367M Powerball numbers drawn
Mega Millions rolls over; $367M Powerball numbers drawn
3
BYU books Notre Dame in Las Vegas next year
BYU books Notre Dame in Las Vegas next year
4
Raiders offense could be explosive, but has big line concerns
Raiders offense could be explosive, but has big line concerns
5
Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton watches warmups before an NCAA college football gam ...
Florida State has the talent to hang with Notre Dame
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Notre Dame boasts the 12th-best roster in college football, and Florida State sits at 20th, according to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite.