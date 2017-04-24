BYU Cougars celebrate with fans in Las Vegas

BYU fans show their support before the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas was taken over by Cougars on Saturday.

Brigham Young University Cougars, that is.

: LAS VEGAS FANFEST . . #BYUFanFest #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL #BYUSN A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

BYU held a Fan Fest in Las Vegas over the weekend, its first of the spring, which brought thousands of BYU fans in Southern Nevada out to celebrate, according to byucougars.com.

“(BYU) has a great following—this couldn’t happen for any other school anywhere else,” 1990 Heisman Trophy winner and BYU football offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said. “There is a real connection out there all across the country, really the world, with our fans.”

: LAS VEGAS FANFEST . . #BYUFanFest #GoCougs #BYUSN A post shared by BYU Cougars (@byucougars) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

And of course, BYU quarterback and fan favorite Tanner Mangum was on hand for autographs and pictures.

“Had a blast, Las Vegas, the turnout was awesome,” Mangum said. “Its fun to interact with fans and take pictures, sign autographs, it’s a blast.”

Women’s volleyball, women’s basketball and women’s gymnastics members were also on hand at the park to celebrate with fans.

The Cougars thanked fans again Sunday for showing up.

“Thank You to all the fans who came out to see us at the #BYUFanFest in Las Vegas!! We (heart) Cougar Nation!! #GoCougs.” the official Twitter account of BYU Athletics tweeted Sunday.

And it’s not over yet, BYU fans, there are more Fan Fest’s coming.

Here’s a list of other BYU Fan Fest’s that the Cougars will hold this spring:

May 6: Houston

May 16: Farmington, Utah

June 3: Corona, Calif.

