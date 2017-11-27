BYU fires offensive coordinator Ty Detmer after finishing season 4-9

Ty Detmer, who won the 1990 Heisman Trophy with the Cougars, completed his second season with the team.

Nov 18, 2017; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars offensive coordinator Ty Detmer throws the ball during warm ups against the Massachusetts Minutemen at LaVell Edwards Stadium. (Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports)

BYU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ty Detmer speaks with reporters during NCAA college football media day Thursday, June 30, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Nov 18, 2017; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars offensive coordinator Ty Detmer throws the ball during warm ups against the Massachusetts Minutemen at LaVell Edwards Stadium. (Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports)

BYU has fired offensive coordinator Ty Detmer, coach Kalani Sitake announced Monday.

Detmer, who won the 1990 Heisman Trophy with the Cougars, completed his second season with the team. The 50-year-old joined Sitake’s staff after serving six years as the head coach at a private high school in Austin, Texas.

BYU, which finished 4-9 this season, scored only 221 points and ranks 118th in total offense among 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Detmer is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after playing for the Cougars from 1987 to 1991 and passing for 15,031 yards and 121 touchdowns.

Detmer went on to play in the NFL from 1992 to 2005 for six teams before becoming the coach at St. Andrews Episcopal School in 2009.