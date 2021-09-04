BYU-Las Vegas relationship leads to Arizona, Notre Dame matchups

Las Vegas has become Brigham Young’s home away from home. BYU played before a partisan crowd Saturday against Arizona and will face Notre Dame next year in Allegiant Stadium.

The playing field is seen before the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic, an NCAA college football game between Arizona and BYU at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall warms up before the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The news Saturday that BYU will play Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium next year was just another building block between the Cougars and Las Vegas.

When the Las Vegas Bowl faced serious questions about its future in 2005, Brigham Young came to the rescue.

The game invited the 6-5 Cougars over 10-1 and Mountain West champion Texas Christian because it needed the attendance boost to stay in the NCAA’s bowl certification good graces — and it drew announced crowd of 40,053 to Sam Boyd Stadium for its first sellout.

Then the Cougars appeared in the following three Las Vegas Bowls, with each game selling out and the attendance 44,615 in 2006 the largest to watch a college football game in Nevada history.

Until Saturday night. That is when the Cougars’ game against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium blew past that figure with an estimated 55,000 in the building. And the attendance figure likely will fall again in October 2022 when the Cougars play Notre Dame as part of the Shamrock Series.

“We love the city,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “We love that we have a fan base that’s nearby. A lot of people here have connections whether they’re from the city or have family that’s here. We’ll come here as much as they will have us.”

BYU’s game against Notre Dame next season hasn’t been announced, but a source with knowledge of the discussions confirmed it will take place. The game is expected to be played Oct. 8 or 29 and will pit teams with national fan bases and rich histories.

The Irish hosted the Cougars in 2012 and 2013 as part of a three-year agreement that this game in Las Vegas completes.

Just as with the Las Vegas Bowl, BYU is playing a big part with the growth of neutral-site games at Allegiant Stadium. The Cougars’ presence there Saturday night was a result of their relationship with the Las Vegas Bowl, which in addition to the early four-year run, gave BYU a landing spot in 2015 against Utah, working out a deal with the Mountain West to vacate its spot in the game.

The relationship between BYU and Las Vegas is mutually beneficial. Provo, Utah, is within driving distance of Southern Nevada, and Las Vegas has a large Mormon population. Both parties know if the Cougars show up, so will plenty of fans.

And that includes next season’s game against Notre Dame, where the ticket demand will be high on both sides. Though Arizona brought a respectable number of fans Saturday, the volume of cheers and sea of blue in the stands made it more of a BYU home game, which accounted for about 80 percent of the crowd.

By the time BYU’s game against the Fighting Irish kicks off, the Cougars could be Big 12 Conference members. They are among four schools The Athletic reported as being targeted for expansion, and because BYU is an independent in football, that should ease the transition if invited.

Requests for comment from BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe were unsuccessful.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Sitake said Friday. “That’s an administrative question. For me, I’m all about the game, and that doesn’t do anything for us over the next 24 hours.”

BYU, with its special relationship with Las Vegas, knows what works in a 24-hour city.

