Cactus Bowl becomes Cheez-It Bowl with new title sponsor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Cactus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Bowl.
The multiyear title sponsorship deal was announced Monday.
The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on Dec. 26 at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix.
Welcome to the family @cheezit!
READ: https://t.co/UDWlF6RuQS pic.twitter.com/NJU8MCKACn
— Cheez-It® Bowl (@CheezItBowl) August 20, 2018
The Cactus Bowl temporarily moved to Chase Field in 2016 during renovations at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium, site of the game from 2006-15. It is expected to remain at Chase Field through at least 2019.
The bowl game between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams has been played in Arizona since 1989 with a variety of title sponsors, including Motel 6, Buffalo Wild Wings and Insight.com.
Kansas State beat UCLA 35-17 in the 2017 game.