CFP field reportedly to expand, boosting Las Vegas’ chances to host

Las Vegas could be in line to host the College Football Playoff National Championship beginning in 2027. The playoff field will expand to 12 teams, according to reports.

The large video screen outside of Allegiant Stadium announces it will host NFL Super Bowl LVIII following a press conference event there on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The College Football Playoff Field will expand from four to 12 teams, according to multiple reports, increasing the chances of Las Vegas hosting the CFP National Championship beginning in 2027.

Allegiant Stadium was considered for the 2025 title game, but a mid-January scheduling conflict with the highly popular and lucrative Consumer Electronics Show nixed that possibility.

A 12-team playoff likely would push the championship game into late January, erasing that conflict and better positioning Las Vegas as a host site.

“I don’t want to handicap anyone’s chances, but if you look at the things we look for … Las Vegas has all that,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock told the Review-Journal in April. “We haven’t yet worked with a host committee in Las Vegas, so with us anyway, there’s no track record of them being able to fulfill their obligations. But there’s a strong track record with other events, of them being very successful. I don’t want to make any predictions or over-promise, but we’ve certainly been impressed with what we’ve seen from Las Vegas.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The current four-team, 12-year CFP contract runs through 2026.

The Athletic reported the CFP board of managers — made up of 11 presidents and chancellors — unanimously approved Friday to expand the field. It would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.

Further details, The Athletic reported, would be decided by the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick beginning next week in Dallas.

When the CFP would turn its attention to awarding future championship sites is unknown. Atlanta was announced Aug. 16 as the 2025 host, filling the last remaining hole in the schedule. Miami Gardens, Florida, will be home to the 2026 game.

