Clark named Week 2 Nevada Preps football Team of the Week

Clark earned its first win of the season last Friday with a 49-26 victory over 3A powerhouse Virgin Valley. The Chargers appear to be heading in a new direction this season under first-year head coach Ricky Pickens, and as a result they were named the Nevada Preps Team of the Week.

Senior running back Aquantay Morris ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also caught four passes for 95 yards and two more touchdowns in Clark’s win last Friday. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Chargers.

Clark will try to keep its positive momentum going when it travels to play Del Sol on Friday at 7 p.m.

