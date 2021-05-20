College Football Hall of Fame dinner moves to Las Vegas

The 2020 and 2021 classes of the College Football Hall of Fame will be honored at Aria at the National Football Foundation dinner.

FILE - USC quarterback Carson Palmer, right, smiles at the Heisman Trophy after being named the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner at The Yale Club in New York, in this Dec. 14, 2002, file photo. Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. This class will be inducted in December. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

The National Football Foundation Dinner, which honors the latest College Football Hall of Fame class and attracts the sport’s top figures, is moving from New York to Las Vegas this year.

The dinner is Dec. 7 at Aria. Tickets are available at NFF2021.com.

This year’s dinner honors the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes because last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making up the 2020 class are Lomas Brown (Florida), Keith Byars (Ohio State), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Eric Dickerson (Southern Methodist), Glenn Dorsey (Louisiana State), “Jumbo” Elliott (Michigan), Jason Hanson (Washington State), E.J. Henderson (Maryland), E.J. Junior (Alabama), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Cade McNown (UCLA), Leslie O’Neal (Oklahoma State), Anthony Poindexter (Virginia), David Pollack (Georgia), Bob Stein (Minnesota), Michael Westbrook (Colorado) and Elmo Wright (Houston) and coaches Dick Sheridan (Furman and North Carolina State) and Andy Talley (St. Lawrence and Villanova).

The 2021 class includes: Harris Barton (North Carolina), David Fulcher (Arizona State), Dan Morgan (Miami), Carson Palmer (Southern California), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois), Kenneth Sims (Texas), C.J. Spiller (Clemson), Darren Sproles (Kansas State), Aaron Taylor (Notre Dame), Andre Tippett (Iowa) and Al Wilson (Tennessee) and coaches Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).

