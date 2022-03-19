Defense lifts Knight Hawks to win in first game

With the help of three turnovers, the Vegas Knight Hawks were victorious in their first game in franchise history with a 22-9 win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

Vegas Knight Hawks defender Elad Covaliu (25) tackles Northern Arizona Wranglers running back Stanley Williams (0) in the first half during an Indoor Football League game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Jericho Flowers (8) tackles Northern Arizona Wranglers quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) in the first half during an Indoor Football League game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks fans cheer during an Indoor Football League game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks linebacker Javahn Ferguson (4) is introduced before the start of an Indoor Football League game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Dalton Sneed (3) scrambles away from pressure from Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end JaQuan Artis (51) in the first half during an Indoor Football League game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver KD Cannon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an Indoor Football League game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Hawk Girls cheer in the first half during an Indoor Football League game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks fans cheer during an Indoor Football League game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Knight Hawks linebacker Gabriel McCoy (10) is introduced before the start of an Indoor Football League game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A hawk and it’s handler listen to the national anthem before the start of an Indoor Football League game between the Northern Arizona Wranglers and the Vegas Knight Hawks on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In its first game in franchise history, the Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the Northern Arizona Wranglers 22-9 behind a dominate defensive performance Friday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

Most Indoor Football League games are high-scoring affairs, but the Knight Hawks held the Wranglers to a combined 1-of-14 on third- and fourth-down attempts and an average of 1.71 yards per play. They also forced three turnovers and held the Wranglers to 60 yards of offense.

Vegas used its defense to help kick-start its offense. With Northern Arizona driving, quarterback Kaleb Barker was intercepted by Knight Hawks defender CJ Jones in the end zone.

Former UNLV quarterback Dalton Sneed made the start for the Knight Hawks. He rushed for 11 yards on a third-and-2 to get Vegas into Northern Arizona territory.

The Knight Hawks could not gain any more ground and settled for a 36-yard field goal from Nate Criswell to take a 3-0 lead.

Northern Arizona responded with a 38-yard field goal of its own on the ensuing possession to tie the game.

Vegas made a change at quarterback midway through the second quarter, replacing Sneed with Jaylon Henderson. The move sparked the Vegas as Henderson found KD Cannon for a 26-yard completion on a second-and-15.

Later in the drive, facing a fourth-and-2, Henderson connected with Cannon again, this time for a touchdown and put the Hawks ahead 9-3 after the missed point-after attempt.

Northern Arizona returned the following kickoff 40 yards, setting up a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but the Knight Hawks did not allow a score.

Henderson methodically led the Hawks into field-goal range. He completed three straight passes to set Criswell, made a a 36-yard and gave the Hawks a 12-3 halftime lead.

The second half began with the Hawks defense forcing a Wranglers fumble deep in its own territory and recovering at the 2-yard line.

On fourth-and-goal, Henderson dove into the end zone a yard out, extending the Hawks’ lead to 19-3. Criswell added field goal early in the fourth quarter, an 18-yarder, to complete the Hawks scoring.

Barker completed the scoring with a late touchdown on a 1-yard run.

The Knight Hawks will have more than a week off before hosting the Tucson Sugar Skulls at 1 p.m. on March 27.

