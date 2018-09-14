Del Sol overcomes slow start, routs Rancho

Del Sol scored on four consecutive possessions and never punted en route to a 48-0 road win over Rancho.

Del Sol players celebrate their 48-0 road win over Rancho on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Del Sol’s football team turned the ball over on each of its first three possessions on Thursday night.

Once the Dragons got going, however, there was no stopping them.

Del Sol scored on its next four possessions and never punted en route to a 48-0 road win over Rancho.

Andre Nevarez, who entered the game as the area’s leading passer, completed 17 of 22 for 259 yards and two TDs to lead the Dragons. He spread the ball around, connecting with five receivers as Del Sol looked to get the ball in the hands of its playmakers.

Trey Alexander added 105 rushing yards and a pair of scores on 17 carries for the Dragons, who finished with 380 yards of offense and triggered the running clock on a 10-yard fumble return for a score by Kayce Cohen with 7:12 to go in the third quarter.

Alexander scored on a 10-yard run with 14 seconds to go in the first quarter to open the scoring and added a 3-yard scoring run with 10:15 to play.

Nevarez had a 26-yard scoring pass to Kamani Wilks in the first half and connected with Markell Turner for a 25-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

Wilks also had a 2-yard TD run, and Turner finished with five catches for 103 yards.

Rancho struggled to handle the ball, fumbling nine times and losing four.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.