Dwayne Johnson’s XFL reveals Las Vegas team name, logo

The team will be one of eight taking the field when the football league returns in February.

Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Black Adam' on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The XFL revealed the name and logo for the Vegas Vipers on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (XFL)

The new XFL has revealed the names and logos Monday for all the teams that will take the field starting in February of next year.

Representing Southern Nevada: the Vegas Vipers.

“Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day,” movie star Dwayne Johnson, who co-owns the XFL along with his manager and ex-wife Dany Garcia, said in a press release. “Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride.”

Vipers head coach and Raiders legend Rod Woodson helped reveal the name and logo in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account.

“I think we’ve got the best colors, and I know we have the best name,” Woodson says in the video.

The Vipers will be joined in the XFL by the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons and St. Louis Battlehawks.

