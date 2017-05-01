Evander Holyfield’s son arrested on marijuana charges

University of Georgia NCAA college football running back Elijah Holyfield (13) runs a drill during the first day of practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Athens, Ga. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

In this Sept. 26, 2014, file photo, Woodward Academy running back Elijah Holyfield runs for a touchdown after catching a pass against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in the first half of a high school football game in Stockbridge, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

In this Friday, Sept. 26, 2014 photo, Woodward Academy running back Elijah Holyfield, son of five-time boxing champion Evander Holyfield, runs against Eagle's Landing Christian in the first half of a high school football game in Stockbridge, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In this Friday, Sept. 26, 2014 photo, Woodward Academy running back Elijah Holyfield, son of five-time boxing champion Evander Holyfield runs for a touchdown after catching a pass against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy's Chase Burdette (33) in the first half of a high school football game in Stockbridge, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. — The son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield faces a one-game suspension from Georgia’s football team after his arrest on misdemeanor marijuana charges.

An online booking report from the Clarke County Jail shows sophomore running back Elijah Holyfield was charged early Monday with possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and possession and use of drug related objects, He was arrested by university police and released on bond less than an hour later.

A team spokesman says coach Kirby Smart is aware of the arrest. Under Georgia’s drug and alcohol policy, Holyfield would be suspended one game for a first violation. Georgia opens against Appalachian State on Sept. 2.

Holyfield rushed for 29 yards on six carries as a freshman and will contest for playing time at one of the deepest positions on the team. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are Georgia’s top running backs.