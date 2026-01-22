Everything you need to know about 2027 CFP title game at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas will host the 2027 College Football national championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, Steve Hill, Jim Gibson and showgirls with a ceremonial helmet passed from the Miami team to Las Vegas during a host committee news conference at the JW Marriott Marquis on Tuesday Jan. 20, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas is on the clock for the 2027 College Football national championship game.

The 2026 edition finished in Miami Gardens, Florida, this week with the surprising Indiana Hoosiers defeating the Miami Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium now will play host to the next title.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2027 championship near the Strip:

What is the College Football Playoff national championship game?

The 12-team postseason tournament features schools from the Football Bowl Subdivision and culminates with the final two teams competing for the national title. The game is hosted in a different city each year and took place in the Miami area in 2026. Since the CFP’s inception in 2014, Alabama owns the most titles with three.

When is the game?

The next CFP national championship game takes place Jan. 25, 2027. The start time has not been announced. This year’s start time was 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the game?

Allegiant Stadium will host the game for the first time. The stadium is located at 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, Nevada 89118.

Why is the game in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas was officially awarded the 2027 College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 24, 2025. Strip headlining magician Shin Lim was featured in a video as part of the announcement.

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, Las Vegas became a popular host site for championship events. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a contract of up to $40 million to host the game.

It will mark the first time the championship game has been held in Nevada.

How do I get to Allegiant Stadium?

For pedestrians coming from the Strip, the Hacienda Bridge is the most popular route to the stadium. Rideshare options are also available, with pickup and drop-off locations in Lot N.

Harry Reid International Airport is less than five miles from the stadium. Allegiant Stadium is adjacent to I-15 between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue. It can be accessed by road from several routes.

The RTC’s Deuce bus runs 24/7 every 15 minutes with the closest stop near Hacienda Bridge at Mandalay Bay. A 24-hour pass costs $8 and can be purchased on the RTC app.

Is there a map of Allegiant Stadium?

Yes, you can find a map of the stadium at https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-maps.

Is there parking available?

Yes. There are several onsite parking areas along with private lots and garages that are within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium. You can reserve your spot through the SpotHero parking app. Allegiant Stadium is a cashless stadium. Payment must be made by debit/credit card or mobile payment.

Is there tailgating at Allegiant Stadium?

Yes, the majority of spaces surrounding the stadium are open for tailgating.

According to the Allegiant Stadium website, “tailgating is strictly prohibited at the start, during and after the event. Guests are required to break down the tailgating set up as soon as the event begins and/or when requested by stadium personnel. All Allegiant Stadium parking lots will be cleared one hour after the conclusion of the event.”

How do you get tickets?

The majority of game tickets are allocated to the two participating teams and are sold directly through each school. Tickets are also available on the secondary market.

The average purchase price for the 2026 game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was $4,330, making it the most expensive national title game on record. It’s likely that ticket prices at Allegiant Stadium will be higher.

Who won in 2026?

Indiana completed one of the best turnarounds this century with a victory over Miami (Florida) to cap a 16-0 season and claim its first national championship.

Who is expected to play in the game at Allegiant Stadium?

Ohio State is the +625 favorite to win the national championship at Caesars sportsbook, with Indiana and Notre Dame each listed at 7-1. Other contenders based on the odds are Texas (+750), Oregon (+775), Georgia (8-1) and LSU (11-1).

But as Indiana showed, anybody with an eye for talent in the transfer portal and/or deep pockets can win the national title in this era of college football.

Will UNLV be playing in the game?

Probably not, unless coach Dan Mullen is a miracle worker. But never say never. Boise State reached the College Football Playoff in 2024, and James Madison and Tulane qualified the following season. The Rebels would have a similar opportunity if they are ranked high enough and win the Mountain West.

When is the playoff field announced?

The 12-team field is expected to be announced Dec. 6, 2026.

Will the field ever grow?

The CFP committee will meet this week and could change the 2026-27 field to 16 teams.

Can you bet on the game in Nevada?

Yes. Sportsbooks will post odds and many will also release prop bets. The event should attract a significant betting handle.

Who will be performing at the game?

The entertainment has not been announced but will likely feature the participating schools’ marching bands and other performances. Kat Luna and Pitbull appeared at the 2026 game in Miami.

Will merchandise be available?

Yes. You will be able to purchase items at https://shop.collegefootballplayoff.com.

Where will future national championship games take place?

New Orleans will host the College Football national championship game in 2028 at Caesars Superdome. The Tampa Bay area in Florida was selected for the 2029 CFP title game at Raymond James Stadium.

