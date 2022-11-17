Ex-Raiders receiver taken by Vegas Vipers in XFL draft

Former Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant, suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2018, was selected in the first round of the XFL draft by the Vegas Vipers.

Martavis Bryant is set to play professional football in Las Vegas, but it won’t be for his former NFL team.

The former Raiders wide receiver was selected by the Vegas Vipers with the fifth pick in the first round of the offensive skill player portion of the XFL draft Wednesday at the UFC Apex.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity,” Bryant said in a phone call. “It’s going to be big for me to get back out there and showcase what I still can do and potentially work back to getting where I want to be.”

The Vipers also selected edge rusher Vic Beasley, who played five games with the Raiders in 2020, in the first round of the defensive front portion of the draft, and former UNLV offensive lineman Clayton Bradley.

But Bryant might be the most intriguing player on the roster.

“He’s 6-4 and has all the skills,” Vipers coach and general manager Rod Woodson said. “We know what he accomplished in the (NFL). He’s one of those playmakers, and that’s what we’re trying to find. We’re trying to find the best athletes to put on the field together.”

It’s the latest stop on a football journey that has taken several twists and turns since the Raiders sent a third-round pick to the Steelers to acquire the ultratalented former Clemson star in 2018.

Bryant was released by the Raiders in training camp only to re-sign with the team before its Week 2 game. He caught 19 passes for 266 yards and no touchdowns before he went on injured reserve in December. He was suspended indefinitely that month for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant, who will turn 31 in December, signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in January 2021, but never reported and was released in December. The CFL’s Edmonton Elks signed him in February only to release him before training camp. Bryant said Wednesday he was unable to join either team because he couldn’t cross the border into Canada.

He played in Fan Controlled Football this year and said he believes he has the ability to still play in the NFL but wants to respect the process and take one step at a time.

That starts with playing for the Vipers.

“It’s a great opportunity for guys who need second chances or who haven’t even got the first chance to be looked at by NFL teams to show what they can do and do it on a big stage,” he said.

Bryant’s talent continues to earn him opportunities to play. After starring at Clemson, he helped the Steelers to the postseason in all three seasons he played in Pittsburgh.

He played 36 regular-season games and caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns He scored three touchdowns in four playoff games.

His problem, however, was adhering to the NFL’s policies.

“I look back and wish it could have been different, but also everything is a learning experience,” he said. “I can’t take away what happened. All I can do is move forward and continue to write my story. Decision-making wise, I’m more mature now. I stay out of trouble, and I don’t do some of the things I used to do when I was younger. I’m more cautious of the things I do.”

Bryant wasn’t the only former Raiders wide receiver picked in the first round of the offensive skill position player portion of the draft.

Marcell Ateman, who made all 19 of his NFL appearances with the Raiders from 2018 to 2021, was the second pick of the first round by the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Bubba Bolden, a former Bishop Gorman and University of Miami standout, was selected in the third round of the defensive backs portion of the draft by the San Antonio Brahmas.

All eight teams selected 11 players Wednesday from each of four position groupings. Each team was assigned quarterbacks Tuesday.

Thursday will open with three rounds of specialists, followed by 11 rounds of open drafting to conclude the event.

The season is scheduled to open in February, but dates haven’t been announced and the Vipers have not confirmed a home venue.

