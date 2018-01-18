Ex-Rebel Mike Hughes Jr. to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The former UNLV defensive lineman will play in the game at the Rose Bowl Satdium at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

UNLV Rebels Mike Hughes Jr. (99) during a team practice at UNLV's Rebel Park Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. (99) and defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) tackle Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. does an interview with multiple different print medias during the Mountain West football Media Summit at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, July 25, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. celebrates stopping Fresno State on fourth down during their game Friday, Oct. 10, 2014 at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV football defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. accepted an invitation to play in the seventh annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this weekend, event organizers announced on Wednesday.

The game will be held Saturday at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on FS1. The 112-man roster has been split into two groups: the National team, led by Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Martz, and Hughes’ American team, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green.

Hughes is the fifth Rebel to be chosen to compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, joining linebacker John Lotulelei and defensive back Tory McTyer last year, quarterback Caleb Herring in 2013 and defensive lineman B.J. Bell in 2011.

A graduate of Las Vegas’ Palo Verde High School, Hughes was named 2017 Second Team All-Mountain West after ending his career with 36 consecutive starts at the tackle spot. The team captain finished seventh on the squad with a career-high 53 tackles in the middle, including a Rebel-best seven tackles for loss.