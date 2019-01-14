Faith Lutheran’s Sagan Gronauer leads North to all-star win

Sagan Gronauer completed 9 of 13 passes for 192 yards, including one touchdown each to Desert Pines’ Tye Moore and Devin McGee, as the North squad earned a 30-26 win in the 47th West Charleston Lions Club Charity All-Star game at Bishop Gorman.

The North's Sagan Gronauer of Faith Lutheran looks for an open receiver during the 47th West Charleston Lions Charity all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Bishop Gorman. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the South squad 30-26 to win the 47th West Charleston Lions Charity all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Bishop Gorman. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North's Sagan Gronauer of Faith Lutheran drops back to pass during the 47th West Charleston Lions Charity all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Bishop Gorman. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North's Sagan Gronauer (11) of Faith Lutheran avoids the pass rush during the 47th West Charleston Lions Charity all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Bishop Gorman. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The South's Isaiah Veal (17) of Clark is brought down on a kickoff return during the the 47th West Charleston Lions Charity all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Bishop Gorman. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The South's Isaiah Veal (17) of Clark returns a kickoff return during the the 47th West Charleston Lions Charity all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Bishop Gorman. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer threw 24 touchdown passes in his senior season last fall.

He was even more dangerous on Sunday throwing to a pair of speedy Desert Pines receivers.

Gronauer completed 9 of 13 passes for 192 yards, including one touchdown each to Desert Pines’ Tye Moore and Devin McGee, as the North squad earned a 30-26 win in the 47th West Charleston Lions Club Charity All-Star game at Bishop Gorman.

“We were just working on it for the whole week just trying to find rhythm, and we found it today obviously,” Gronauer said. “Tye made great plays, Devin made great plays. Everybody on this team made great plays, so it was awesome.”

Gronauer staked the North to a 16-0 first-quarter lead after connecting with McGee on a 30-yard scoring pass and hitting a wide-open Moore for a 52-yard touchdown.

He added a 40-yard scoring strike to Moore with 4:39 to play on fourth-and-2 to push the lead to 30-14.

Moore, who was the game’s offensive MVP, finished with three catches for 98 yards, and McGee had five catches for 74 yards for the North. Canyon Springs’ linebacker Keyvon Lakes returned an interception 52 yards for a score for the North, and Faith Lutheran defensive lineman Kendall Lightfoot added two sacks.

Durango’s Kaden Renshaw did his best to get the South back into the game, rushing for a pair of touchdowns and throwing two touchdown passes: an 11-yarder to Durango teammate Jayden Nersinger and a 20-yarder to Foothill’s Jordan Blakely.

Renshaw completed 12 of 22 passes for 198 yards and had a game-high 58 rushing yards on 12 carries. Blakely had seven catches for 124 yards.

Amorey Foster of Legacy, who had three 2-point conversion runs for the North and also played on defense and special teams, was the game MVP. The South’s Zion Jackson of Sierra Vista was named the defensive MVP.

“Just being out here with all the best players in town, it’s a good feeling to be recognized as that,” Gronauer said. “And it was a great game, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

