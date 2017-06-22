ad-fullscreen
Football

Father of Michael Vick arrested on drug-ring charges

The Associated Press
June 22, 2017 - 4:32 pm
 

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of former pro-football star Michael Vick has been arrested on charges of being involved in a drug ring.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that federal authorities arrested 55-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie on Thursday. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Newport News alleges that he and 11 others conspired to sell heroin.

Boddie is being held without bond until a Monday detention hearing. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Lawrence Woodward, an attorney who’s represented both men over the years, did not respond to requests for comment. The federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the case beyond the charges.

Vick rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before serving prison time for running a dogfighting operation. He played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers before announcing his retirement in February.

 

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Football Video
