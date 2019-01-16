Father says Michigan 7th grader has offer from Jim Harbaugh

Brian Williams said Harbaugh made the offer after watching film of his son Isaiah, who plays quarterback. He said he tries to keep his son grounded, and believes the offer will motivate Isaiah even more.

Detroit quarterback, 7th grader Isaiah Marshall was reportedly offered a scholarship by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. @ZekeMarshall07/Twitter

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh works against Florida during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The father of a seventh grader in Michigan said Wednesday his son has a scholarship offer from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Brian Marshall said Harbaugh made the offer after watching film of his son Isaiah, who plays quarterback. He said he tries to keep his son grounded, and believes the offer will motivate Isaiah even more.

Offers like this are nonbinding, so it’s hard to tell how seriously they should be taken.

Blessed to receive my first offer from University of Michigan and being the youngest athlete to receive an offer from UM. #MakingHistory #StayGrinding pic.twitter.com/DTU2IyneZu — Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) January 15, 2019

In 2010, the father of 13-year-old quarterback David Sills said his son received an offer from coach Lane Kiffin to play at Southern California. USC fired Kiffin in 2013. Sills ended up at West Virginia, where he was a third-team All-American this past season as a wide receiver.