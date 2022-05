The Indoor Football League National Championship will be played the next three years at the Henderson arena.

Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) signals first down after having his helmet ripped off in the second half during an Indoor Football League game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Indoor Football League will play its title game at The Dollar Loan Center the next three years, the league announced Monday.

This year’s IFL National Championship will be Aug. 13 at The DLC, which also is home to the Vegas Knight Hawks.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.