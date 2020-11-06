81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Football

Football returns to Sam Boyd with New Mexico-UNR game next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 4:24 pm

Sam Boyd Stadium lives.

The Mountain West announced Thursday that the Nov. 14 University of New Mexico’s game against the University of Nevada-Reno has been relocated to Sam Boyd Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in New Mexico, but was moved because of current state health protocols and guidelines that prohibit groups of larger than five people in the state.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
3
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
4
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson held gun to boy’s head
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson held gun to boy’s head
5
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) is taken down by UNLV Rebels defensive back Dominic Br ...
College football betting trends — Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Fresno State was on a 2-9-1 spread skid before beating Colorado State. The Bulldogs are 8-4-2 ATS in their last nine conference road games.

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) dives to reach the ball across the touchdown line ...
UNLV defense suffers through growing pains
By / RJ

The Rebels, who have five true freshmen on the depth chart in the secondary, have allowed 35.5 points and 460.5 yards per game in an 0-2 start to the season.