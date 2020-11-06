Football returns to Sam Boyd with New Mexico-UNR game next week

The Mountain West announced on Thursday that the New Mexico game against the University of Nevada-Reno has been relocated to Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 14.

Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sam Boyd Stadium lives.

The Mountain West announced Thursday that the Nov. 14 University of New Mexico’s game against the University of Nevada-Reno has been relocated to Sam Boyd Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in New Mexico, but was moved because of current state health protocols and guidelines that prohibit groups of larger than five people in the state.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.