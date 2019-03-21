Gorman, Liberty, Faith Lutheran to play in Polynesian Classic

Bishop Gorman's Micah Bowens (1) carries the ball past Liberty's Zephania Maea during the first half of the Desert Region championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Ten-time defending Class 4A state champion Bishop Gorman will host three games of the 2019 Polynesian Football Classic.

Faith Lutheran and Liberty also will compete in the event, which will be held Sept. 6-7 at Fertitta Field.

Desert Region runner-up Liberty will face St. John Bosco (California) in the first game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Mountain Region runner-up Faith Lutheran will face six-time defending Arizona state champion Saguaro at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The Gaels wrap up the event by host Servite (California) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.