Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly fighting oral cancer again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly he has once again been diagnosed with oral cancer.

Kelly released a statement Thursday through his publicist saying he is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news, and vows to once again to fight to overcome the disease. He did not go into specifics on the diagnoses except to say the cancer was discovered following a test.

Kelly had been cancer-free since September 2014, but had been required to undergo follow-up testing every six months.

Kelly’s battle with cancer began in June 2013, when he had surgery to remove cancerous cells in his upper jaw. The cancer then spread to his sinus in March of 2014. Kelly then spent two months undergoing a barrage of treatments that left him in a weakened state but successfully removed the cancerous cells.