Hawaii offers football scholarship to 5th grader

Hawaii Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The University of Hawaii offered a scholarship to a quarterback that is still in elementary school.

Titan Lacaden, who is 11 years old and in fifth grade, took to Twitter to announce that he received a verbal offer from Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich.

“Blessed with a D1 offer. Thank you Coach Rolo!! @NickRolovich #Future #defendpriderock #UHWarriors,” Lacadan wrote on the social media site.

Notably, there are family ties involved as Lacaden’s older brother, Jake, played linebacker at Nevada while Rolovich served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Also, Lacaden’s father, Frank, is a high school coach who works with a group called the All Blacks Crusaders. That group traveled to Hawaii’s football camp on Saturday and met with Rolovich.

“(Rolovich) said he likes Titan and what he does. We both agreed that he’s different, he carries himself differently,” Frank Lacaden said, per ESPN. “They said they want to offer a scholarship and asked me how I felt about it. I know what my older son went through in the recruiting process and it’s difficult, especially with us being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. So when opportunity knocks, you answer the door.”

Lacaden’s offer comes approximately one week after one made by Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin to sixth-grade quarterback Pierce Clarkson, the son of QB guru Steve Clarkson.