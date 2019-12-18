Hayden Fry, legendary University of Iowa coach, dies at 90

He coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.

** FILE ** Iowa football coach Hayden Fry is carried off the field after his team defeated Minnesota giving him his 200th career victory in this file photo, Nov. 20, 1993, in Iowa City, Iowa. Fry, who retired after the 1998 season, was selected March 24, 2003, to the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry before Iowa's NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 17-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution, has died. He was 90.

Fry’s family announced through the University of Iowa that the coach died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

The native of Eastland, Texas, had never been to Iowa before taking over the Hawkeyes in 1979. The team had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season. Fry changed everything from the uniforms to the logo to the attitude of the players. He coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.

Fry started his coaching career at Odessa High School in the 1950s, not long after playing quarterback at Baylor. His first college head coaching job was at SMU, and then he did a six year stint at North Texas, where he went 40-23-3.