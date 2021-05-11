Henderson to be home to Indoor Football League expansion team

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Dollar Loan Center CEO Chuck Brennan have purchased an expansion team in the Indoor Football League scheduled to begin play in 2022.

The Las Vegas area is getting another arena football team.

The team will play at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, also the future home of the Silver Knights.

“Ever since the Golden Knights first arrived in Las Vegas, our community has surpassed all expectations to set a new standard as one of the best new markets in the sports world,” Foley said in a statement. “Our Indoor Football League franchise will reflect the qualities and culture created by the Golden Knights and the Silver Knights.”

Las Vegas was home to three Arena Football League teams, most recently in 2015 with the Outlaws.

