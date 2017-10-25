Here are this week’s RJ High School Football Rankings

ad-fullscreen
October 25, 2017
 

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-2, Last week 1) — Will the Gaels win another league title? Stay tuned.

2. Liberty (7-1, LW 2) — The Patriots clinched their seventh league title in eight years last week.

3. Arbor View (7-0, LW 3) — The Aggies have secured their fourth straight league title.

4. Green Valley (7-1, LW 4) — A win against Foothill guarantees a home playoff game.

5. Foothill (7-1, LW 5) — A win against Green Valley guarantees a home playoff game.

Class 3A

1. Desert Pines (5-2, LW 1) — After not scoring in their first two games, the Jaguars have outscored opponents, 175-13.

2. Mojave (6-2, LW 2) — The Rattlers look to secure a home playoff game with a win against Pahrump Valley.

3. Moapa Valley (6-2, LW 4) — The Pirates are idle and will wait to see their seeding.

4. Chaparral (7-2, LW 5) — The Cowboys regular season is finished, and will see where they land seeding-wise.

5. Virgin Valley (5-3, LW 3) — With a win against Del Sol. the Bulldogs win the Sunrise League. They fall to fourth with a loss.

Class 2A

1. Needles (8-0, LW 1) — The Mustangs look to secure a perfect regular season win a home game against Laughlin.

2. Lincoln County (6-3, LW 2) — The Lynx want a playoff game in Panaca, and a win against Democracy Prep will get them there.

3. Lake Mead (5-2, LW 4) — The Eagles look to secure a postseaon berth for the second year in a row.

4. Democracy Prep (4-3, LW 3) — With a playoff spot clinched, the Blue Knights are playing for seeding.

5. The Meadows (3-5, LW 5) — The Mustangs need a win and some help to reach the postseason.

Class 1A

1. Pahranagat Valley (8-0, LW 1) — The Panthers can secure the top seed in the Southern Region with a win.

2. Spring Mountain (5-2, LW 2) — With a win the Eagles would host a first-round playoff game.

3. Beatty (5-1, LW 3) — If the Hornets beat Pahranagat Valley, there’s a chance they would be the top seed.

4. Tonopah (5-4, LW 4) — The Muckers clinched a playoff spot last week.

5. Indian Springs (1-6, LW 5) — The Thunderbirds finish the season at Beaver Dam.

