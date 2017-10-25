Here are this week’s RJ High School Football Rankings

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s high school football rankings for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Arbor View's Jaquari Hannie (20) runs the ball against Legacy's Amorey Foster (36) in the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-2, Last week 1) — Will the Gaels win another league title? Stay tuned.

2. Liberty (7-1, LW 2) — The Patriots clinched their seventh league title in eight years last week.

3. Arbor View (7-0, LW 3) — The Aggies have secured their fourth straight league title.

4. Green Valley (7-1, LW 4) — A win against Foothill guarantees a home playoff game.

5. Foothill (7-1, LW 5) — A win against Green Valley guarantees a home playoff game.

Class 3A

1. Desert Pines (5-2, LW 1) — After not scoring in their first two games, the Jaguars have outscored opponents, 175-13.

2. Mojave (6-2, LW 2) — The Rattlers look to secure a home playoff game with a win against Pahrump Valley.

3. Moapa Valley (6-2, LW 4) — The Pirates are idle and will wait to see their seeding.

4. Chaparral (7-2, LW 5) — The Cowboys regular season is finished, and will see where they land seeding-wise.

5. Virgin Valley (5-3, LW 3) — With a win against Del Sol. the Bulldogs win the Sunrise League. They fall to fourth with a loss.

Class 2A

1. Needles (8-0, LW 1) — The Mustangs look to secure a perfect regular season win a home game against Laughlin.

2. Lincoln County (6-3, LW 2) — The Lynx want a playoff game in Panaca, and a win against Democracy Prep will get them there.

3. Lake Mead (5-2, LW 4) — The Eagles look to secure a postseaon berth for the second year in a row.

4. Democracy Prep (4-3, LW 3) — With a playoff spot clinched, the Blue Knights are playing for seeding.

5. The Meadows (3-5, LW 5) — The Mustangs need a win and some help to reach the postseason.

Class 1A

1. Pahranagat Valley (8-0, LW 1) — The Panthers can secure the top seed in the Southern Region with a win.

2. Spring Mountain (5-2, LW 2) — With a win the Eagles would host a first-round playoff game.

3. Beatty (5-1, LW 3) — If the Hornets beat Pahranagat Valley, there’s a chance they would be the top seed.

4. Tonopah (5-4, LW 4) — The Muckers clinched a playoff spot last week.

5. Indian Springs (1-6, LW 5) — The Thunderbirds finish the season at Beaver Dam.