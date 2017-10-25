Here are this week’s RJ High School Football Rankings

Class 4A
1. Bishop Gorman (7-2, Last week 1) — Will the Gaels win another league title? Stay tuned.
2. Liberty (7-1, LW 2) — The Patriots clinched their seventh league title in eight years last week.
3. Arbor View (7-0, LW 3) — The Aggies have secured their fourth straight league title.
4. Green Valley (7-1, LW 4) — A win against Foothill guarantees a home playoff game.
5. Foothill (7-1, LW 5) — A win against Green Valley guarantees a home playoff game.
Class 3A
1. Desert Pines (5-2, LW 1) — After not scoring in their first two games, the Jaguars have outscored opponents, 175-13.
2. Mojave (6-2, LW 2) — The Rattlers look to secure a home playoff game with a win against Pahrump Valley.
3. Moapa Valley (6-2, LW 4) — The Pirates are idle and will wait to see their seeding.
4. Chaparral (7-2, LW 5) — The Cowboys regular season is finished, and will see where they land seeding-wise.
5. Virgin Valley (5-3, LW 3) — With a win against Del Sol. the Bulldogs win the Sunrise League. They fall to fourth with a loss.
Class 2A
1. Needles (8-0, LW 1) — The Mustangs look to secure a perfect regular season win a home game against Laughlin.
2. Lincoln County (6-3, LW 2) — The Lynx want a playoff game in Panaca, and a win against Democracy Prep will get them there.
3. Lake Mead (5-2, LW 4) — The Eagles look to secure a postseaon berth for the second year in a row.
4. Democracy Prep (4-3, LW 3) — With a playoff spot clinched, the Blue Knights are playing for seeding.
5. The Meadows (3-5, LW 5) — The Mustangs need a win and some help to reach the postseason.
Class 1A
1. Pahranagat Valley (8-0, LW 1) — The Panthers can secure the top seed in the Southern Region with a win.
2. Spring Mountain (5-2, LW 2) — With a win the Eagles would host a first-round playoff game.
3. Beatty (5-1, LW 3) — If the Hornets beat Pahranagat Valley, there’s a chance they would be the top seed.
4. Tonopah (5-4, LW 4) — The Muckers clinched a playoff spot last week.
5. Indian Springs (1-6, LW 5) — The Thunderbirds finish the season at Beaver Dam.