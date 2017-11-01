Here are this week’s RJ High School Football Rankings

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s high school football rankings for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Arbor View's Jaquari Hannie (20) runs the ball against Legacy's Amorey Foster (36) in the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines football players pray before the game at Arbor View High School on Friday, Sep. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (8-2, Last week 1) — The Gaels won the Southwest League and will host Palo Verde.

2. Liberty (8-1, LW 2) — The Patriots won the Southeast League and will host Eldorado.

3. Arbor View (8-0, LW 3) — The Aggies won the Northwest League and will host Spring Valley.

4. Green Valley (8-1, LW 4) — The Gators finished second in the Southeast League and will host Valley.

5. Faith Lutheran (5-3, LW 6) — The Crusaders finished second in the Northwest League and will host No. 10 Durango.

6. Legacy (6-3, LW 8) — The Longhorns finished third in the Northwest League and will travel to No. 9 Sierra Vista.

7. Foothill (7-2, LW 5) — The Falcons finished third in the Southeast League and will travel to Las Vegas High.

8. Canyon Springs (5-4, LW 9) — The Pioneers won the Northeast League and will host Basic.

9. Sierra Vista (6-2, LW 7) — The Mountain Lions finished second in the Southwest League and will host No. 7 Legacy.

10. Durango (6-3, LW unranked) — The Trailblazers finished third in the Southwest League and will travel to No. 5 Faith Lutheran.

Class 3A

1. Desert Pines (6-2, LW 1) — The Jaguars won the Sunset League and will host Del Sol.

2. Mojave (7-2, LW 2) — The Rattlers finished second in the Sunset League and will host No. 5 Chaparral.

3. Virgin Valley (6-3, LW 5) — The Bulldogs won the Sunrise League and will host Pahrump Valley.

4. Moapa Valley (6-2, LW 3) — The Pirates finished second in the Sunrise League and will host Sunrise Mountain.

5. Chaparral (7-2, LW 4) — The Cowboys finished third in the Sunrise League and will travel to Mojave.

Class 2A

1. Needles (9-0, LW 1) — The Mustangs won the Southern League and will host No. 4 Democracy Prep.

2. Lincoln County (7-3, LW 2) — The Lynx finished second in the Southern League and will host No. 3 Lake Mead.

3. Lake Mead (6-2, LW 4) — The Eagles finished third in the Southern League and will travel to No. 2 Lincoln County.

4. Democracy Prep (4-4, LW 3) — The Blue Knights finished fourth in the Southern League and will travel to No. 1 Needles.

5. The Meadows (3-6, LW 5) — The Mustangs finished one game out of a playoff spot in the Southern League.

Class 1A

1. Pahranagat Valley (9-0, LW 1) — The Panthers won the Southern League and will host No. 4 Tonopah.

2. Spring Mountain (6-2, LW 2) — The Golden Eagles finished second in the Southern League and will host No. 3 Beatty.

3. Beatty (5-2, LW 3) — The Hornets finished third in the Southern League and will travel to No. 2 Spring Mountain.

4. Tonopah (5-5, LW 4) — The Muckers finished fourth in the Southern League and will travel to No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.

5. Indian Springs (1-6, LW 5) — The Thunderbirds finished 1½ games out of a playoff spot in the Southern League.