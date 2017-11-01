Here are this week’s RJ High School Football Rankings

Class 4A
1. Bishop Gorman (8-2, Last week 1) — The Gaels won the Southwest League and will host Palo Verde.
2. Liberty (8-1, LW 2) — The Patriots won the Southeast League and will host Eldorado.
3. Arbor View (8-0, LW 3) — The Aggies won the Northwest League and will host Spring Valley.
4. Green Valley (8-1, LW 4) — The Gators finished second in the Southeast League and will host Valley.
5. Faith Lutheran (5-3, LW 6) — The Crusaders finished second in the Northwest League and will host No. 10 Durango.
6. Legacy (6-3, LW 8) — The Longhorns finished third in the Northwest League and will travel to No. 9 Sierra Vista.
7. Foothill (7-2, LW 5) — The Falcons finished third in the Southeast League and will travel to Las Vegas High.
8. Canyon Springs (5-4, LW 9) — The Pioneers won the Northeast League and will host Basic.
9. Sierra Vista (6-2, LW 7) — The Mountain Lions finished second in the Southwest League and will host No. 7 Legacy.
10. Durango (6-3, LW unranked) — The Trailblazers finished third in the Southwest League and will travel to No. 5 Faith Lutheran.
Class 3A
1. Desert Pines (6-2, LW 1) — The Jaguars won the Sunset League and will host Del Sol.
2. Mojave (7-2, LW 2) — The Rattlers finished second in the Sunset League and will host No. 5 Chaparral.
3. Virgin Valley (6-3, LW 5) — The Bulldogs won the Sunrise League and will host Pahrump Valley.
4. Moapa Valley (6-2, LW 3) — The Pirates finished second in the Sunrise League and will host Sunrise Mountain.
5. Chaparral (7-2, LW 4) — The Cowboys finished third in the Sunrise League and will travel to Mojave.
Class 2A
1. Needles (9-0, LW 1) — The Mustangs won the Southern League and will host No. 4 Democracy Prep.
2. Lincoln County (7-3, LW 2) — The Lynx finished second in the Southern League and will host No. 3 Lake Mead.
3. Lake Mead (6-2, LW 4) — The Eagles finished third in the Southern League and will travel to No. 2 Lincoln County.
4. Democracy Prep (4-4, LW 3) — The Blue Knights finished fourth in the Southern League and will travel to No. 1 Needles.
5. The Meadows (3-6, LW 5) — The Mustangs finished one game out of a playoff spot in the Southern League.
Class 1A
1. Pahranagat Valley (9-0, LW 1) — The Panthers won the Southern League and will host No. 4 Tonopah.
2. Spring Mountain (6-2, LW 2) — The Golden Eagles finished second in the Southern League and will host No. 3 Beatty.
3. Beatty (5-2, LW 3) — The Hornets finished third in the Southern League and will travel to No. 2 Spring Mountain.
4. Tonopah (5-5, LW 4) — The Muckers finished fourth in the Southern League and will travel to No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.
5. Indian Springs (1-6, LW 5) — The Thunderbirds finished 1½ games out of a playoff spot in the Southern League.