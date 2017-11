Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the first week of the Southern Nevada high school football playoffs, including a rematch of one of the most regular games from the regular season.

Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the first week of the Southern Nevada high school football playoffs, including a rematch of one of the most regular games from the regular season.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.