Highlights from Week 1 of high school football

Here’s a look at what happened during Week 1 of the high school football season.

Centennial Stan Standifer, bottom/right, leads the Bulldogs onto the field before the start of their home matchup with Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View Aggies running back Kyle Graham (25) runs the ball for a gain against the Valley View Eagles during the second half of a varsity football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Arbor View Aggies running back/safety Justin Hausner (13) runs the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the first half of a varsity football game against the Valley View Eagles at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sierra Vista senior wide receiver Tristen Jimenez (16) runs down the sideline past Centennial senior defensive back Tyler Hermanson (12) in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View Aggies running back Kyle Graham (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Valley View Eagles during the first half of a varsity football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Centennial junior running back Jordan Smith (1) breaks a big run past Sierra Vista senior linebacker Demar Ramsey (45) in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

WHAT WE LEARNED

1. Arbor View’s Kyle Graham is poised to have a big season.

Graham, who was the team’s fullback and third-leading rusher last season, has taken over as the primary ball carrier for the Aggies, and he opened the season with a bang. He scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to open the game, and then scored touchdowns on four of his seven carries.

He finished with 115 yards to lead the Aggies, who ran only 15 offensive plays but managed to score six offensive TDs in a 60-13 win over Valley View (California).

2. Democracy Prep might be ready to make some noise in Class 3A.

The Blue Knights were just 4-5 last season and finished fourth in the Class 2A Southern League before moving up to Class 3A this season. On Friday, they proved that they won’t be overmatched by Class 3A competition. In fact, they were more than ready to face Class 4A Coronado.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Democracy Prep pitched a shutout for the rest of the game and came away with a 12-10 win.

Vanell Meeks had a 5-yard TD with 4:45 to go in the third quarter to give the Blue Knights the lead for good.

Democracy Prep averaged just 2.6 yards per carry, but managed to knock off a Class 4A foe.

3. Shadow Ridge doesn’t have Aubrey Nellems this season, but there’s nothing wrong with its running game.

Nellems was the workhorse for the Mustangs last season, but has graduated. That wasn’t a problem on Friday, as Shadow Ridge racked up 411 yards on the ground.

The Mustangs averaged 12.8 yards per carry led by quarterback Kody Presser, who rushed for 137 yards and four TDs. Junior Anthony Wheaton showed he was ready to take on a big role in the backfield, as well, rushing for 107 yards and two TD after getting just six carries last season.

— —

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Centennial 32, Sierra Vista 26 — The Bulldogs won just one game last season, so they weren’t expected to do much against eighth-ranked Sierra Vista.

After falling behind 19-0, the Bulldogs rallied behind sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney, who hit Aaron Johnson with a 75-yard TD pass and helped Centennial close to within 19-10 at the half.

Nate Conger finally came away with a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 44 seconds to play to give the Bulldogs the win.

— —

STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

Passing

Jordan Solomon, Sierra Vista — 17-32 passing, 269 yards, 3 TDs

K’maurian Philogene, Mojave — 16-31 passing, 219 yards, 2 TDs

Garrett Castro, Green Valley — 16-32 passing, 215 yards, 2 TDs

Joshua Rose, Cheyenne — 9-23 passing, 192 yards, 4 TDs

Colton Zobrist, Desert Oasis — 9-14 passing, 190 yards, 3 TDs

Colton Tenney, Centennial — 16-27 passing, 166 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing

Christian Vaughn, Desert Oasis — 29 carries, 202 yards, 2 TDs

Jerry Martin, Legacy — 11 carries, 142 yards, 1 TD

Maaliek Duncan, Green Valley — 22 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD

Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge — 11 carries, 137 yards, 4 TDs

Kyle Graham, Arbor View — 7 carries, 115 yards, 4 TDs

Dorian McAllister, Basic — 22 carries, 115 yards

Receiving

Kalyja Waialae, Green Valley — 7 catches, 133 yards, 2 TDs

Laakea Mulivai, Desert Oasis — 4 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs

Isaiah Harper, Mojave — 7 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs

Shamarion Bellegarde, Bonanza — 3 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs

Jett Solomon, Sierra Vista — 5 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD

Aaron Johnson, Centennial — 4 catches, 93 yards, 1 TD

— —

QUOTABLE

“We all knew we had to strip the ball. We all knew we had to find a way to get it back so that’s what we did. We go and celebrate whenever we get a turnover to make it more exciting for the defense when we make a big play.”

— Centennial’s Nate Conger, who recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a score to give the Bulldogs a 32-26 win over No. 8 Sierra Vista.

“As a program, you’re a little nervous. And 10 seconds later you’re up 6-0.”

— Arbor View coach Dan Barnson on Kyle Graham’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game on Friday.

“He’s not the biggest kid. But he’s a tough guy. He plays his heart out.”

— Green Valley coach Brian Castro on 5-foot-6-inch running back Maaliek Duncan, who rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in a 34-20 win over Moapa Valley.

“Those plays are not just take-off plays. You have to go hard on those extra points and those extra-point blocks, and it actually won us the game.”

— Basic coach Jeff Cahill after Daniel Paonessa’s blocked extra point allowed Basic to escape with a 13-12 win over Durango.

“This is a huge win over the program. It is only one win but many of these kids have never felt this before. They weren’t sure how to celebrate.”

— Desert Oasis coach Michael Ovens after the Diamondbacks defeated Del Sol 44-13 to snap a 13-game losing streak.

“I just needed to get the jitters out and stay positive. We really wanted to make the run effective and play tough tonight.”

— Shadow Ridge quarterback Kody Presser, who bounced back after fumbling on the first play to finish with 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

— —

HOW THEY FARED

A look at how the teams in the Review-Journal rankings fared this on the first Friday of the season.

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (0-0) was idle. Next: vs. Mater Dei (California), Friday.

2. Liberty (0-0) was idle. Next: at Saguaro (Arizona), Friday.

3. Arbor View (1-0) defeated Valley View (California) 60-13. Next: at Valencia (California), Friday.

4. Faith Lutheran (0-0) was idle. Next: vs. Valor Christian (Colorado), Friday.

5. Desert Pines (0-0) was idle. Next: at Durango, Friday.

6. Green Valley (1-0) defeated Class 3A No. 3 Moapa Valley 34-20. Next: vs. Centennial, Friday.

7. Foothill (0-0) was idle. Next: at Galena, Friday.

8. Sierra Vista (0-1) lost to Centennial 32-26. Next: at No. 6 Green Valley, Friday, Aug. 31.

9. Canyon Springs (0-0) was idle. Next: at Orem (Utah), Friday, Aug. 31.

10. Legacy (1-0) beat Burroughs (California) 31-0. Next: vs. Dixie (Utah), Friday.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (1-0) beat Clark 28-20. Next: at Pahrump Valley, Friday.

2. Moapa Valley (0-1) lost to Class 4A No. 6 Green Valley 34-20. Next: vs. Democracy Prep, Friday.

3. Sunrise Mountain (0-0) was idle. Next: at Del Sol, Friday.

4. Valley (0-1) lost to Bonanza 21-0. Next: vs. Desert Oasis, Friday.

5. Cheyenne (1-0) beat Cimarron-memorial 35-19. Next: at Boulder City, Friday.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.comor 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.