Highlights from Week 1 of high school football

Here’s a look at what happened during Week 1 of the high school football season.

Arbor View defensive tackle Greg Rogers, right, battles Brendon Sandoval in the first half of their prep football game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday Aug. 26, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here’s a look at what happened during Week 1 of the high school football season.

WHAT WE LEARNED

1. We already knew it, but Pahranagat Valley proved once and for all that it is the nation’s top eight-man football program. The Panthers dominated Wells 54-8 to run their winning streak to 94 games, setting a national eight-man record. Shattuck (Oklahoma) won 93 consecutive games from 2003 to 2009.

2. Bishop Gorman may get the national hype, but there are some other programs worth watching. Just look at the opening-week battles between some of the area’s other top teams. Liberty’s Ethan Dedeaux had just two catches, but both went for touchdowns in a 27-23 win over Arbor View. Desert Pines got a surprising boost from a kicker, as Turner Klingenmeier’s 25-yard field goal gave the Jaguars a 44-41 win over Centennial. Centennial’s Jamaal Evans accounted for 405 total yards and five touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

3. Sunrise Mountain has a dangerous offense and could be poised for a breakout season in Class 3A. The Miners, who went 6-4 last season and made their first postseason appearance, racked up 598 yards of offense in a 39-6 win over Boulder City. Stephen Wright aired it out, completing 20 of 25 passes for 454 yards and four TDs. Five receivers had at least 50 yards, and two topped 120.

— —

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Sierra Vista 21, Moapa Valley 12 — Moapa Valley has played in the state title game in nine of the past 10 seasons, so the Pirates are automatically thought of as a contender when the season starts.

But three turnovers doomed Moapa Valley on Friday night. Sierra Vista, in its first season back at the Class 4A level, was just 3-7 last season in Division I-A (now Class 3A). But the Mountain Lions turned all three turnovers into scores to down Moapa Valley.

The Pirates had won the previous three meetings.

— —

STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

Passing

Stephen Wright, Sunrise Mountain – 20-25 passing, 454 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT

Jamaal Evans, Centennial – 23-33 passing, 328 yards, 3 TDs

Kenyon Oblad, Liberty – 10-32 passing, 292 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing

Rodger Harrison, Western – 32 carries, 218 yards, 2 TDs

Isaiah Morris, Desert Pines – 15 carries, 208 yards, 2 TDs

Blake Wilson, Foothill – 24 carries, 202 yards, 3 TDs

Jared Regan, Lake Mead – 20 carries, 179 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving

Daltyn Pytrysson, Sunrise Mountain – 3 catches, 129 yards

Te’andre Love, Sunrise Mountain – 3 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD

Darion Acohido, Liberty – 4 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD

Kentrelle Petite, Chaparral – 6 catches, 114 yards

— —

QUOTABLE

“Great game. Two great programs, two great teams. It was hard to get a flow with the stop in there, but overall we’re pretty happy how it turned out.”

— Liberty coach Rich Muraco after the Patriots topped Arbor View, 27-23.

“We go for two (usually). So this year finally having a kicker that we trust to make a field goal, it’s something special for us.”

— Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez after kicker Turner Klingenmeier hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Jaguars a 44-41 win over Centennial

“I love when it rains in Vegas. It might have actually helped us a little bit. We had kids playing both ways, so it gave them a chance to cool off.”

— Las Vegas coach James Thurman after a 35-minute weather delay helped the Wildcats steal the momentum in a 28-7 road win over Palo Verde.

“They’ve taken a lot of crap the past three years. They don’t have to take it on Monday. I’ll tell you that. They get to hold their head high, and hopefully we get a few more of these this year.”

— Durango coach Matt Gerber after his team beat Valley 40-0 Thursday to snap a 16-game losing streak.

“It feels great. I didn’t see it going that way coming in, but I’ll take it.”

— Green Valley sophomore quarterback Kalyja Waianae, who threw two TD passes and ran for a score to lead the Gators to a 21-8 win over Desert Oasis in his first varsity start.

For complete coverage of all of the games from Week 1, visit nevadapreps.com.