Highlights from Week 12 of high school football

Here’s a look at what happened during Week 12 of the high school football season.

WHAT WE LEARNED

1. Desert Oasis really wanted to make the postseason.

The Diamondbacks could have folded multiple times on Friday, but managed to pull of a 30-28 win over Silverado to clinch the Southwest Division’s final playoff berth.

Desert Oasis rallied from a 22-7 deficit to take a 24-22 lead, only to see Silverado go on top again.

But the Diamondbacks still managed to pull it out, as Colton Zobrist hit Laakea Mulivai with a 51-yard TD pass with 3:55 to play.

2. Canyon Springs may be the forgotten team in the Mountain Region.

Arbor View is the favorite, and Desert Pines and Faith Lutheran come with plenty of hype. But the Pioneers had no trouble in a 35-10 opening-round win over Palo Verde.

Xavier DeLong completed 13 of 17 passes for 323 yards and three TDs as the Pioneers opened things up offensively. DeLong had passed for 517 yards all season before Friday.

3. The Class 3A state title may once again go through Overton.

Moapa Valley isn’t there yet, but a convincing 42-19 home win over Cheyenne has the Pirates in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Moapa Valley advanced to the state title game nine times in 10 years from 2006 to 2015, claiming three crowns.

And the Pirates earned themselves another home game against either Lowry or Truckee next Saturday.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Green Valley 18, Basic 6 — The Gators came into the game not only needing a road win over the ninth-ranked Wolves, they needed to beat their rival by 10 points to keep their season alive.

Check and check.

Not only did Green Valley get to take home the Henderson Bowl trophy, the win earned the team the Southeast League’s No. 3 playoff seed on a tiebreaker.

STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

Passing

Xavier DeLong, Canyon Springs — 13-17 passing, 323 yards, 3 TDs

Joshua Rose, Cheyenne — 9-22 passing, 273 yards, 3 TDs

Sagan Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — 10-28 passing, 245 yards, 3 TDs

Colton Zobrist, Desert Oasis — 16-24 passing, 229 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Solomon, Sierra Vista — 12-17 passing, 220 yards, 3 TDs

Tyler Williamson, Desert Pines — 9-18 passing, 218 yards, 2 TDs

Koy Riggin, Foothill — 20-26 passing, 215 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing

Christian Vaughn, Desert Oasis — 35 carries, 195 yards, 2 TDs

Peter Hoskins, The Meadows — 10 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Smith, Centennial — 21 carries, 143 yards

Kyle Graham, Arbor View — 10 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs

Hayden Redd, Moapa Valley — 18 carries, 121 yards

Receiving

Rayvion Brown, Cheyenne — 6 catches, 161 yards, 2 TDs

Javeion Davison, Canyon Springs — 3 catches, 145 yards, 1 TD

Tavaris Andrews, Sierra Vista — 5 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD

Branden Thomas, Desert Pines — 4 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD

Mike Reed, Cheyenne — 3 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

QUOTABLE

“We came out as a team and played together. Our defense was on a roll.”

— Desert Pines defensive end Gabriel Lopez, who had three of his team’s six sacks in a 28-7 home win over Centennial.

“Those running backs get the glory, but the pigs up front, man, they’re the ones that make it all happen.”

— Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis after two Pirates topped 100 rushing yards in a 42-19 victory over Cheyenne.

“I’m really happy that we were able to finish it out. After all our hard work, just being able to throw them on the ground and know your running back is coming right off your butt for a first down is a great feeling.”

— Green Valley guard William Bonkavich after the Gators ate up the final 5 minutes, 56 seconds in an 18-6 win over rival Basic.

“Xavier is just coming along. That kid is a phenomenal athlete. He’s grasping the playbook, studying. He’s doing what he needs to do to be successful. He wants to win.”

— Canyon Springs coach Gus McNair on quarterback Xavier DeLong, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 323 yards and three TDs in a 35-10 home win over Palo Verde.

“He’s amazing,” senior offensive lineman Lyle Santos said. “It makes things so much easier knowing he’s going to look for the hole, and if it isn’t there then he’s going to make his own hole.”

— Arbor view offensive lineman Lyle Santos on running back Kyle Graham who rushed for 131 yards and three TDs in a 52-6 win over Mojave.

HOW THEY FARED

A look at how the teams in the Nevada Preps rankings fared in Week 12.

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-3) beat Clark, 52-0. Next: vs. No. 9 Basic, Friday.

2. Arbor View (10-1) beat Mojave, 52-6. Next: vs. No. 4 Desert Pines, Friday.

3. Liberty (5-4) beat Coronado, 40-0. Next: vs. Desert Oasis, Friday.

4. Desert Pines (8-2) beat Centennial, 28-7. Next: at No. 2 Arbor View.

5. Foothill (9-1) beat Chaparral, 26-6. Next: vs. Durango, Friday.

6. Faith Lutheran (7-4) beat Legacy, 41-20. Next: at No. 7 Canyon Springs, Friday.

7. Canyon Springs (7-3) beat Palo Verde, 35-10. Next: vs. No. 6 Faith Lutheran, Friday.

8. Centennial (7-4) lost to No. 4 Desert Pines, 28-7. Next: season complete.

9. Basic (4-6) lost to Green Valley, 18-6. Next: at No. 1 Bishop Gorman, Friday.

10. Sierra Vista (6-4) beat Spring Valley, 49-0. Next: vs. Green Valley, Friday.

