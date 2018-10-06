Highlights from Week 8 of high school football

Here’s a look at what happened during Week 8 of the high school football season.

WHAT WE LEARNED

1. Arbor View should win a fifth consecutive Northwest League crown.

The Aggies went on the road and held on for a 10-7 win over sixth-ranked Faith Lutheran. Arbor View’s defense was fantastic, even if the offense struggled to sustain drives.

Arbor View was whistled for 130 yards of penalties, and that helped limit the Aggies’ offensive success and keep the Crusaders in the game.

The Aggies held Faith Lutheran to 223 yards and quarterback Sagan Gronauer was 12-for-32 passing.

2. Moapa Valley is clearly the class of the 3A, at least in Southern Nevada.

The Pirates had little trouble with second-ranked Boulder City, earning a 30-7 road win over the Eagles to move to 7-1. Moapa Valley’s only loss was to Class 4A Green Valley, and the Pirates have outscored Class 3A opponents 237-31.

Virgin Valley, which also is 7-1, still is looming. That game is a huge rivalry, and it’s in Mesquite. But the Pirates still should be favored, especially when you consider the way they handled a Boulder City team that defeated Virgin Valley this season.

3. Basic is better than many gave them credit for.

The Wolves’ season has been a mess after a fight against Clark led to three losses: a double forfeit in that game and forfeits against Shadow Ridge and Mojave.

That has left Basic with an ugly 2-4 record, but the Wolves look like they still could make noise in the Southeast League after a 21-17 loss to Foothill, the area’s last undefeated 4A team.

Basic fell behind 14-0 against Foothill, but rallied and actually took the lead in the fourth quarter before the Falcons took control late.

Basic showed an effective short passing game against Foothill, completed 59.3 percent of its throws. That’s a strategy that could pay dividends for the rest of the season.

— —

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Coronado 28, Green Valley 21 — The eighth-ranked Gators were prohibitive favorites against a team that was outgained 405-70 in its previous game. That didn’t stop Coronado from leading wire-to-wire in handing the Gators their first Southeast League loss.

Green Valley outgained the Cougars 371-178 in the shadow of the Gators’ giant scoreboard, but it didn’t matter. Gavin Wale booted a pair of field goals, including a 48-yarder with 1:46 to go in the third quarter to make it 26-14.

— —

STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

Passing

K’maurian Philogene, Mojave — 11-22 passing, 219 yards, 2 TDs

Colton Tenney, Centennial — 17-22 passing, 217 yards, 1 TD

Frank Bartley, Spring Valley — 10-17 passing, 207 yards, 3 TDs

Ja’Shawn Scroggins, Las Vegas — 22-34 passing, 205 yards, 1 TD

Jayden Maiava, Sierra Vista — 12-18 passing, 192 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Solomon, Sierra Vista — 10-20 passing, 192 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing

Noah Hawthorne, Green Valley — 23 carries, 172 yards, 1 TD

Michael Torres, Palo Verde — 8 carries, 169 yards, 1 TD

Kyle Graham, Arbor View — 29 carries, 159 yards

Martin Blake, Canyon Springs — 15 carries, 140 yards, 1 TD

Devin McGee, Desert Pines — 10 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Norwood, Cimarron-Memorial — 36 carries, 133 yards

Receiving

Tavaris Andrews, Sierra Vista — 9 catches, 155 yards, 2 TDs

Marco Godinez, Spring Valley — 5 catches, 154 yards, 2 TDs

Rayvion Brown, Cheyenne — 2 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs

Joey Koenig, Pahrump Valley — 2 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD

Bryan LaGrange, Sierra Vista — 1 catch, 78 yards, 1 TD

Keionte Scott, Democracy Prep — 5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Smith, Centennial — 7 catches, 75 yards

— —

QUOTABLE

“I saw the deep ball the play before, and I was like ‘It’s coming.’ The coaches were targeting me all game, and I was ready. He threw it, and I saw it up there and I took it.”

— Arbor View’s Niles Scafati-Boyce, who intercepted a pass in the end zone with 32 seconds left to secure a 10-7 road win over Faith Lutheran.

“We had the plan that we were going to bring the flag here and claim it for us. Since they claimed the mountain, we were going to claim their field. This is basically our Super Bowl.”

— Foothill’s Mateo Monterde after he planted his school’s flag on Basic’s field following a 21-17 win over the rival Wolves.

“I would say that field goal was pretty awesome. That was the first field goal we’ve ever gone for where someone came up and said ‘I think it’s too far, Coach.’”

— Coronado coach Terry Riddle on kicker Gavin Wale’s 48-yard field goal that helped the Cougars upset Green Valley, 28-21.

“I do feel like we’re the best in 3A. But I know we’ve got a big target on our back now.”

— Moapa Valley quarterback Luke Bennett after his team’s 30-7 road win over Boulder City.

“We throw for first downs and touchdowns. We might throw three or four times a game max.”

— Pahrump Valley coach Joe Clayton after his quarterback completed 2 of 3 passes for 112 yards and a TD in a 27-14 road win over Del Sol.

“It was good to get all the other stuff behind us and just play football. This is a family, and they wanted to go out and prove that they can play football.”

— Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez following his team’s 60-13 home victory over the Rattlers. The Jaguars forfeited last week as part of their punishment for a benches-clearing incident against Liberty on Sept. 21.

— —

HOW THEY FARED

A look at how the teams in the Nevada Preps rankings fared in Week 8.

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (3-3) beat Desert Oasis, 42-7. Next: vs. Sierra Vista, Friday.

2. Arbor View (7-1) beat No. 6 Faith Lutheran, 10-7. Next: vs. Shadow Ridge, Thursday, Oct. 18.

3. Liberty (1-4) lost to Chaparral by forfeit. Next: vs. No. 8 Green Valley, Friday.

4. Foothill (6-0) beat Basic, 21-17. Next: at Coronado, Friday.

5. Desert Pines (4-2) bat Mojave, 60-13. Next: at Legacy, Friday.

6. Faith Lutheran (3-4) lost to No. 2 Arbor View, 10-7. Next: at Shadow Ridge, Friday.

7. Canyon Springs (3-3) beat Las Vegas, 34-26. Next: at Mojave, Friday.

8. Green Valley (5-2) lost to Coronado, 28-21. Next: at No. 3 Liberty, Friday.

9. Palo Verde (5-1) beat Cimarron-Memorial, 37-3. Next: vs. No. 10 Centennial, Friday.

10. Centennial (4-3) beat Shadow Ridge, 26-19. Next: at No. 9 Palo Verde, Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (7-1) beat No. 2 Boulder City, 30-7. Next: at Clark, Friday.

2. Boulder City (4-3) lost to No. 1 Moapa Valley, 30-7. Next: at Rancho, Friday.

3. Virgin Valley (7-1) beat Spring Valley, 20-19. Next: vs. Sunrise Mountain, Friday.

4. Pahrump Valley (4-3) beat Del Sol, 27-14. Next: vs. Western, Friday.

5. Cheyenne (6-2) beat Western, 63-0. Next: vs. Democracy Prep, Friday.

