How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

Week 9 of the college football season is here.
Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas on Saturday:
No. 1 Alabama (8-0) — BYE
No. 2 Penn State (7-0) at No. 6 Ohio State (6-1)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV: Fox (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
No. 3 Georgia (7-0) at Florida
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)
No. 4 TCU (7-0) at Iowa State
Time: 13:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28), ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)
No. 5 Wisconsin (7-0) at Illinois
Time: 9 a.m.
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
No. 7 Clemson (6-1) vs. Georgia Tech
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)
No. 8 Miami (6-0) at North Carolina
Time: 9 a.m.
TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)
No. 9 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. NC State
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)
No. 10 Oklahoma (6-1) vs. Texas Tech
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)