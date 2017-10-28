How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws as offensive lineman Billy Price (54) blocks Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Week 9 of the college football season is here.

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas on Saturday:

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) — BYE

No. 2 Penn State (7-0) at No. 6 Ohio State (6-1)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: Fox (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 3 Georgia (7-0) at Florida

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 4 TCU (7-0) at Iowa State

Time: 13:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28), ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 5 Wisconsin (7-0) at Illinois

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 7 Clemson (6-1) vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 8 Miami (6-0) at North Carolina

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 9 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. NC State

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

No. 10 Oklahoma (6-1) vs. Texas Tech

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)