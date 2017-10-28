ad-fullscreen
How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

October 27, 2017 - 7:44 pm
 

Week 9 of the college football season is here.

Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas on Saturday:

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) — BYE

No. 2 Penn State (7-0) at No. 6 Ohio State (6-1)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: Fox (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 3 Georgia (7-0) at Florida

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 4 TCU (7-0) at Iowa State

Time: 13:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28), ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 5 Wisconsin (7-0) at Illinois

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 7 Clemson (6-1) vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 8 Miami (6-0) at North Carolina

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 9 Notre Dame (6-1) vs. NC State

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

No. 10 Oklahoma (6-1) vs. Texas Tech

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

