HS football player dies after collapsing on field in West Virginia

September 14, 2019 - 11:44 am
 

CLAY, W.Va. — West Virginia school officials say a student has died after collapsing on the field during a football game.

Roane County High School has confirmed senior Alex Miller died Friday evening while playing a football game at Clay County High School. According to witnesses, football players were returning to the field to begin the second quarter when there was a call for emergency medical attention. The game was stopped and Miller was transported to a local hospital.

The game was initially suspended until Saturday after Miller’s collapse, but has now been postponed indefinitely.

Roane County Superintendent Dr. Richard Duncan says the high school is offering counselors, local pastors and other resources to students to help process their grief.

No further information about Miller’s death was immediately available.

